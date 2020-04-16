Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet plc    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EasyJet : says it can survive lengthy grounding during coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 03:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam

British airline EasyJet can survive a lengthy grounding of its fleet during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to measures taken to shore up its finances, the low-cost carrier said on Thursday.

Airlines worldwide are battling for survival after lockdowns and travel bans have brought air travel to a virtual standstill, with little idea on how fast the sector will recover.

EasyJet said on Thursday that it has the ability to shrink its fleet through leases and plans to sell six old aircraft, giving it flexibility depending on the shape of future demand.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the airline would remain cash-positive in the event that its fleet is grounded for nine months and would be able to seek additional funding should the grounding extend beyond that.

"Clearly if this goes on longer than that, which I don't think (it will), we will continue, and we are continuing to explore other avenues," he told reporters.

Given the level of continued uncertainty, easyJet said it was not possible to provide financial guidance for the remainder of the 2020 financial year.

"However, we continue to take every step necessary to reduce costs, conserve cash burn, enhance liquidity, protect the business and ensure it is best positioned for a return to flying," it said.

EasyJet shares rose 9% to 658 pence in early trading. Before Thursday's update the stock had lost 58% this year.

The company has deferred new aircraft on order and used a government job retention scheme to furlough pilots and cabin crew. It has also accessed a government corporate finance scheme to boost its balance sheet.

With its various funding initiatives, the airline expects to generate total additional liquidity of about 1.85 billion to 1.95 billion pounds ($2.31 billion to $2.43 billion), leading to a notional cash balance of about 3.3 billion pounds.

EasyJet forecast headline pretax loss of 185 million to 205 million pounds for its first half to March 31, compared with a loss of 275 million pounds in the same period last year.

It said that winter bookings are well ahead of the equivalent point last year.

EasyJet is also under pressure from its founder and biggest shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who wants it to cancel the 107 planes it has on order from Airbus, creating an additional headache for management.

That dispute is partially driven by differing views within the aviation industry over how demand for travel will recover.

By Sarah Young
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.57% 55.65 Real-time Quote.-58.00%
EASYJET PLC 5.71% 636.2 Delayed Quote.-57.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EASYJET PLC
03:52aEASYJET : says it can survive lengthy grounding during coronavirus crisis
RE
03:49aEASYJET : says it can survive lengthy grounding during coronavirus crisis
RE
03:48aEUROPE : European shares bounce as airlines pitch recovery
RE
02:41aEASYJET : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
02:40aEASYJET : CEO sees flying restarting with empty middle seats
RE
04/14Airlines mull empty seats and masks for coronavirus recovery
RE
04/10Coronavirus-hit airlines in push for divisive route subsidies
RE
04/09AIRBUS : EasyJet to defer delivery of 24 Airbus planes, hold shareholder meeting
RE
04/09STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : EasyGroup's Haji-Ioannou Demands EasyJet, Airbus Deal Tra..
DJ
04/09AIRBUS : landmark jet output cut faces crucial test
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 027 M
EBIT 2020 -117 M
Net income 2020 -138 M
Debt 2020 1 304 M
Yield 2020 4,01%
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 041,46  GBp
Last Close Price 603,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-57.66%2 982
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.04%15 644
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.48%12 391
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.33%11 577
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.42%9 625
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.24%8 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group