EASYJET PLC

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/22 05:12:18 am
619.6 GBp   +1.64%
Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman

04/22/2020 | 04:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Wednesday named easyJet Chairman John Barton as its non-executive chairman, less than a month after appointing Rachel Osborne to the permanent role of chief executive officer.

Barton previously served as chairman of rival fashion retailer Next Plc and held the role of senior independent director at WH Smith and SSP Group.

The appointment comes as the new management seeks to revive the retailer that suffered a string of setbacks last year, including multiple profit warnings on the back of tough retail conditions, inventory overstatement and suspension of dividend payments.

Ted Baker, which started as a specialist in men's shirts, has also seen multiple management changes since founder and top shareholder Ray Kelvin stepped down as CEO in March last year following misconduct allegations. Kelvin has denied them.

Former Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Page, whose promotion had been seen as a turning point for Ted Baker, left in December after just eight months in the role, along with Chairman David Bernstein.

The company announced job cuts earlier this year to reduce costs and said last month it has shut businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharon Baylay will continue in her role as acting chair until Barton formally joins the board in July.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 1.44% 618.8 Delayed Quote.-57.21%
NEXT 1.34% 4614 Delayed Quote.-35.00%
SSP GROUP PLC 1.69% 276.2 Delayed Quote.-58.09%
TED BAKER PLC -4.53% 135 Delayed Quote.-65.34%
WH SMITH PLC 1.30% 1076 Delayed Quote.-59.15%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 460 M
EBIT 2020 -284 M
Net income 2020 -311 M
Debt 2020 1 495 M
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 -8,06x
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 2 407 M
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 003,81  GBp
Last Close Price 609,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-57.21%2 957
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-60.50%15 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.19%12 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.24%11 851
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.32%9 823
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.47%8 717
