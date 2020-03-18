Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet plc    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK transport minister discusses coronavirus support with airports, airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps spoke to major airports and airlines on Wednesday about how the government could support the industry from the impact of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

On Tuesday, airlines demanded urgent tax relief to avoid multiple bankruptcies as coronavirus disruption continued its spread across the global industry.

"The transport secretary had two calls with the airline industry and airports respectively to better understand the impact of coronavirus on their businesses and to discuss how the government can support the industry," the spokesman said.

One call was with representatives of Britain's four main airports and the other with "major airlines", he added.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -14.45% 507.4 Delayed Quote.-58.17%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -8.65% 218.3 Delayed Quote.-61.73%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.44% 8.714 Delayed Quote.-39.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EASYJET PLC
10:31aUK transport minister discusses coronavirus support with airports, airlines
RE
08:15aEASYJET : launches winter sale in coronavirus rebooking push
RE
02:41aCoronavirus empties airlines' cash drawers, knocks $157 billion off share val..
RE
03/17Coronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
03/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 claws back some ground as liquidity aids lift c..
RE
03/17EASYJET : UK finance minister says support for airlines, airports on its way
RE
03/17European airlines plead for rescue package as coronavirus crisis intensifies
RE
03/17STOBART : lands £700m offer for Southend airport quarter stake
AQ
03/17INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Airlines move to limit damage as travel re..
AQ
03/16Brought to the brink by coronavirus, airlines seek emergency aid
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 6 476 M
EBIT 2020 410 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Debt 2020 837 M
Yield 2020 6,83%
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
P/E ratio 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 2 353 M
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 410,59  GBp
Last Close Price 595,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
David Morgan Head-Operations
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-58.17%2 835
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-45.73%20 234
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.54%13 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.30%10 560
ANA HOLDINGS INC.2.02%10 383
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.61%9 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group