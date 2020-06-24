Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet plc    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

easyJet : Airline easyJet raises cash after losses widen due to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 03:04pm EDT
EasyJet restarts its operations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick

Budget airline easyJet on Wednesday sought to raise up to 450 million pounds via a share placement to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic after reporting a bigger first-half loss.

The airline, which grounded its fleet on March 30, has said it does not expect passenger demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

The company said it would raise 400-450 million pounds by placing up to 59.5 million shares, equivalent to 15% of its share capital. A bookrunner said the placement was oversubscribed, adding the shares would be priced at 703 pence each, a 5% discount to Wednesday's close.

"We have been decisive in meeting the challenges of the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said, noting the airline had already secured 1.7 billion pounds of an expected 2 billion in additional funding.

EasyJet said more customers than expected had rebooked or taken a voucher instead of a refund. That, combined with the share placement, a government-backed loan and other measures, should give it an higher-than-expected cash balance of more than three billion pounds, it said.

The airline, which has joined a legal challenge to the UK's newly-introduced quarantine rules, plans to ramp-up flights in the next two months after restarting a minimal service last week

It aims to operate 30% of planned pre-COVID-19 capacity in Q4 and pointed to "encouraging" bookings for easyJet Holidays, but did not provide financial guidance.

EasyJet said "underlying" trading was ahead of expectations, although its pretax loss widened to 353 million pounds for the six months ended March 31 from 272 million pounds a year ago as flying restrictions rendered fuel hedges ineffective.

The company also said it would begin a "progressive" employee consultation process this month, having already announced it will cut 4,500 jobs.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EASYJET PLC
03:04pEASYJET : Airline easyJet raises cash after losses widen due to COVID-19
RE
08:18aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as tr..
RE
06/23EASYJET : Italy outraged over easyJet ad referencing mafia in south
AQ
06/19Airlines' legal challenge of UK quarantine policy to be heard early July, law..
RE
06/17EASYJET : Nationalised Alitalia will not be in competition with low costs - mini..
RE
06/17EASYJET : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/16European airlines face longer haul to recovery
RE
06/16EASYJET : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/16AIRBUS : EasyJet, planning for smaller market, pushes back new aircraft to 2025
RE
06/16Pandemic-hit British firms lay off tens of thousands
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 394 M 4 216 M 4 216 M
Net income 2020 -579 M -719 M -719 M
Net Debt 2020 1 649 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,41x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 2 922 M 3 633 M 3 630 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 829,15 GBX
Last Close Price 787,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-44.71%3 894
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.32%18 827
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.98%14 005
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 171
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-59.04%10 479
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.82%10 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group