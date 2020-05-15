easyJet : Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Board recommend I vote on the proposed resolutions?

The Board strongly recommends that you should VOTE AGAINST all resolutions. SHI has made clear that these resolutions are designed to force the Board to cancel its long-term aircraft supply contract with Airbus. The Board believes cancelling the contract is not in the best interests of the Company or shareholders as a whole.

A General Meeting ("GM') of the Company, has been convened for Friday, 22 May 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou ("SHI'), through nominee accounts controlled by easyGroup Holdings Limited ("easyGroup') has proposed resolutions to remove as directors of the Company:

By disagreeing with Stelios, is the Board saying it's OK to work with Airbus, despite investigations into bribery?

The current Airbus Contract provides significant flexibility to enable easyJet to adjust its delivery profile, fleet size and capex spend. See also question 11 below.

The Airbus Contract does not contain a clause allowing the Company to walk away from its obligations or substantially amend its terms in light of the Covid-19 crisis, which is standard for long-term aircraft purchase agreements of this type. Accordingly, the Company has no right to unilaterally terminate the Airbus Contract because of the Covid- 19 crisis.

easyJet selected Airbus as a preferred supplier in 2002 when SHI was Chairman. Operating a single aircraft type increases efficiency and is common across low cost airlines. It lowers both operating costs and supports scale efficiencies in procurement. The scale of the easyJet fleet also ensures that an in-depth partnership is maintained with Airbus, supporting order book flexibility, analytical support capability and access to technical knowledge.

The Airbus Contract remains a critical component of easyJet's future strategy. It has underpinned a modernised, cost-effective and flexible fleet, ensuring that easyJet is able to maintain its low operating costs and maintain a competitive advantage in fleet costs.

easyJet's "Our Plan" which sets out clear and measurable areas of priorities that delivers value for shareholders

years' experience working in the travel industry. He is an experienced leader who is providing strong leadership to the business at this critical time. He is strategic yet operationally focussed, having designed and implemented a number of easyJet's key strategic initiatives since appointment:

years and has deep financial expertise and a strong understanding of competitive consumer markets. He has a detailed knowledge and understanding of the easyJet business.

Why is it important to vote against the resolutions?

Would Airbus not be required to service your aircraft even if you tried to cancel?

the 2013 Airbus Contract. The audit report confirmed that robust procurement, project management and governance processes were in place and had been followed.

Shaping the new sustainability strategy, which led to easyJet becoming the world's first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used on all flights

net-zero carbon flights by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used on all flights The relaunch of easyJet Holidays

Innovating through data, with initiatives that have already delivered exceptional results within yield management and signification elimination of costs by reducing disruption

3. Andrew Findlay, CFO, has been fundamental to the Company's recent focus on preserving liquidity, leading on liaising with regulators and government on cost alleviation measures, delivering a successful negotiation with Airbus on the deferral of aircraft over the financial years 2020, 2021 and 2022, and securing required liquidity via the CCFF, term loans and RCF and liaising with rating agencies and other counterparties to ensure relationships continue to be well managed. He brings strong leadership, strategic thinking and communication skills and an in depth expertise in the structure and operation of easyJet as an airline, and commercial finance, strategy, finance and markets expertise.

He has also played a critical role in a number of the key initiatives since appointment, including:

Relaunching a cost reduction programme in 2015 and delivering c£100m in savings per annum

Reviewing easyJet's capital structure resulting in revised liquidity policy and aircraft residual value risk management via a programme of Sale and Leasebacks

Securing an industry leading credit rating

Launching an EMTN programme and delivered three benchmark sized bonds successfully issued securing low-cost access to funds

low-cost access to funds Providing strong, consistent and stabilising leadership during the transition between CEOs in 2017

4. Andreas Bierwirth, Independent Non-Executive Director, brings a valuable European perspective to Board deliberations. This has included providing clear insight to the process for establishing a European airline as part of the Company's preparations for Brexit. During his time at Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines he helped to manage the airline through the difficult financial crisis. This first-hand experience is extremely valuable to the Board discussion as the Company navigates the current crisis. Andreas is an active commercial pilot, and has brought his considerable airline experience to his Chairmanship of the Safety Committee, helping navigate complex issues such as the drone incidents in 2019. He has also provided valuable support to management in relation to operations in France, Germany, Switzerland and other broader pan-European issues.

11. How is easyJet getting through the COVID-19 pandemic?

The impact of Covid-19 on the airline sector has been unprecedented. The focus of the Board remains protecting the interest of shareholders by ensuring the Company has sufficient liquidity and access to funding to manage through this crisis. This has put the Company on a sound footing to endure a prolonged grounding and wider disruption from many months.

Actions taken to date include:

Significantly reducing capex by circa £1bn over three years, including through the agreement reached with Airbus to defer the delivery of 24 aircraft (announced on 9

