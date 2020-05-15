easyJet : Letter from John Barton, Chairman

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT YOUR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000. If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in easyJet plc (the "Company"), you should

pass this document as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was made for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

LETTER FROM JOHN BARTON, CHAIRMAN

Unanimous Board recommendation to VOTE AGAINST all resolutions

14 May 2020

Dear Shareholder,

As you know, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou ("SHI") has put forward resolutions to remove me, CEO Johan Lundgren, CFO Andrew Findlay and Independent Non-Executive Director Andreas Bierwirth, from the Board of your Company. These resolutions will be voted on at a general meeting of easyJet plc (the "Company") to be held on Friday, 22 May 2020 (the "GM").

These resolutions are, by his own admission, an attempt by SHI to force the Board to terminate, unilaterally, our long-term aircraft supply contract with Airbus (the "Airbus Contract"), which was approved by shareholders at the Company's general meeting on 11 July 2013.

Your Board strongly believes that this would be highly detrimental to the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. In the Notice of General Meeting published on Monday, 27 April 2020 (the "Notice"), we set out in detail our key reasons for holding this view and our unanimous recommendation that you VOTE AGAINST ALL of the resolutions. The Notice, together with an investor presentation, supporting documents, rebuttals to inaccurate claims made by SHI and

instructions on how to vote, are on the Company's website at http://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/ shareholder-meetings/gm-2020.

Your Board welcomes the recent recommendations from the proxy advisory services ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC that shareholders vote against the resolutions. Additionally, three of the largest institutional manager shareholders have taken the step to make public their support for the Company's strategy and oppose SHI's resolutions that interrupt the

operations of the business.

In short, the key reasons we believe shareholders should vote against (as outlined in the Notice) are as follows: