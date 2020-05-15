easyJet : Letter from John Barton, Chairman

Log in
05/15/2020 | 04:25am EDT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT YOUR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000. If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in easyJet plc (the "Company"), you should

pass this document as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was made for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

LETTER FROM JOHN BARTON, CHAIRMAN

Unanimous Board recommendation to VOTE AGAINST all resolutions

14 May 2020

Dear Shareholder,

As you know, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou ("SHI") has put forward resolutions to remove me, CEO Johan Lundgren, CFO Andrew Findlay and Independent Non-Executive Director Andreas Bierwirth, from the Board of your Company. These resolutions will be voted on at a general meeting of easyJet plc (the "Company") to be held on Friday, 22 May 2020 (the "GM").

These resolutions are, by his own admission, an attempt by SHI to force the Board to terminate, unilaterally, our long-term aircraft supply contract with Airbus (the "Airbus Contract"), which was approved by shareholders at the Company's general meeting on 11 July 2013.

Your Board strongly believes that this would be highly detrimental to the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. In the Notice of General Meeting published on Monday, 27 April 2020 (the "Notice"), we set out in detail our key reasons for holding this view and our unanimous recommendation that you VOTE AGAINST ALL of the resolutions. The Notice, together with an investor presentation, supporting documents, rebuttals to inaccurate claims made by SHI and

instructions on how to vote, are on the Company's website at http://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/ shareholder-meetings/gm-2020.

Your Board welcomes the recent recommendations from the proxy advisory services ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC that shareholders vote against the resolutions. Additionally, three of the largest institutional manager shareholders have taken the step to make public their support for the Company's strategy and oppose SHI's resolutions that interrupt the

operations of the business.

In short, the key reasons we believe shareholders should vote against (as outlined in the Notice) are as follows:

  1. Termination of the Airbus Contract would expose the Company to significant financial and operational risk.
  2. Removing four directors from the Board, including the Chairman, CEO and CFO, would be extremely damaging at this time and places the Company at grave risk.
  3. As a result of decisive and urgent action taken by the Board, the Company has sufficient liquidity for a prolonged grounding and to meet its existing obligations.
  4. The Airbus Contract has been central to the Board's successful strategy that has delivered >640% in Total Shareholder Returns from its execution on 14 November 2008 until the Covid-19outbreak.
  5. The Airbus Contract is vital to ongoing operations today and remains an integral part of the Company's future strategy.
  6. The Company has significant flexibility, within the existing Airbus Contract.
  7. Liabilities triggered by an attempted unilateral termination of the Airbus Contract without cause would be hugely detrimental (and seriously impact the Company's ability to operate as a low-cost airline).

Registered in England, registered no. 3959649. Registered ofﬁce: Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton, Beds LU2 9PF United Kingdom

Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the airline sector. Whilst the Board of easyJet has recently been very focused on ensuring the Company has sufficient liquidity and access to funding to survive a prolonged grounding, we have also given considerable thought as to how best to ensure we come through the crisis in the strongest position possible.

Whilst no one knows how long it will take for demand in our markets to recover, the Board and Airline Management Board have been very actively planning a range of possible scenarios. The 24 delivery deferrals we have negotiated with Airbus give us the flexibility we need through the crisis. Additionally, 24 leases are up for renewal over the next 16 months, which gives us further flexibility. It was unanimously decided that deferring aircraft orders, optimising cash flow and enabling further flexibility in our delivery schedule, while maintaining our value-creating relationship with Airbus, was the optimal long-termoutcome for the Company and its shareholders.

For all the reasons we have given, we strongly disagree with SHI's view that the Airbus Contract should be terminated. We also reject unfounded related allegations he has made publicly about your Board and Management Team in his attempt to force us to cancel the Airbus Contract without any alternative strategy. As above, we have responded to those that we believe have to be corrected publicly to ensure no one is misled and have put onto the Company's website a document setting out the response.

Your Board unanimously recommends you VOTE AGAINST all resolutions.

Given the UK Government's current guidance on social distancing and prohibition on non-essential travel and public gatherings in place at the current time, we regret that it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the GM in person. The Board continues to keep the situation under review and may need to make further changes to the arrangements relating to the GM, including how it is conducted, and shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates.

Shareholders are therefore encouraged to submit their voting instructions as soon as possible. Shareholders can register their votes and the appointment of the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy electronically through Equiniti's website at www.sharevote.co.ukwhere full instructions on the procedure are given. Alternatively, you will have received a Form of Proxy, which you can complete, sign and return so as to be received by the Company's registrars, Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA as soon as possible and in any event no later than 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

Your vote is vital, and every vote will count.

Yours faithfully,

JOHN BARTON

Chairman

Registered in England, registered no. 3959649. Registered ofﬁce: Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton, Beds LU2 9PF United Kingdom

easyjet plc published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:24:04 UTC
