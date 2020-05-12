easyJet : Statement on Advisory Body Support

Log in
05/12/2020 | 05:05am EDT

easyJet statement on ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC recommendations

easyJet welcomes the recommendations from the proxy advisory services ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC that shareholders vote against the resolution to remove four directors of the Company at the forthcoming General Meeting on 22 May.

The majority of easyJet's institutional shareholders subscribe to at least one of these bodies.

Johan Lundgren, Chief Executive Officer of easyJet commented:

"The news that all three advisory bodies have universally recommended that shareholders vote against the proposed resolutions at the upcoming General Meeting is both welcome and affirms the statements of the easyJet Board. This, along with the supportive letters we have already received from top shareholders representing 15% of the register, underscores the strength of the actions taken to date by the board and management to safeguard the financial and operational stability of the airline.

We are facing an important moment in our history at easyJet and need a strong team to navigate the uncharted water ahead. Every voice and vote counts in deciding the future of this business. We urge all shareholders to heed the independent advice of these bodies and VOTE AGAINST the proposed resolutions."

Shareholders can find more information about the upcoming General Meeting including how to vote at http://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/shareholder-meetings/gm-2020.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7985 890 939

Holly Grainger

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7583 101 913

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

Finsbury

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

Finsbury

+44 (0)7733 294930 / (0)207 251 3801

Disclaimer

easyjet plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 09:04:07 UTC
