Easyknit International : Announcement CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1218)
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
AND TRANSFER OFFICE
The board of directors of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Easyknit International Holdings Limited
Tse Wing Chiu Ricky
President and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 5 July 2019
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.
*For identification purposes only
Disclaimer
Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 10:07:04 UTC