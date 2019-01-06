Easyknit International : Announcement CHANGE OF COMPANY'S LOGO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 永義國際集團有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S LOGO

The board of directors (the "Board") of Easyknit International Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its logo with effect from the date of this announcement. The Company's old and new logos are set out below for identification purpose:

(old logo)

(new logo)

The change of the Company's logo will not affect any of the rights of the existing shareholders of the Company. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the old logo will continue to be effective as documents of title to such shares of the Company and be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the Company's new logo.

The Company's new logo will be printed on the relevant corporate documents of the Company, including but not limited to the Company's share certificates, interim and annual reports, announcements and circulars.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 January 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

