Easyknit International : Announcement DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR - 1. VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION, VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL, 2. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL EMINENCE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED LIMITED 永義國際集團有限公司* 高山企業有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with (Incorporated in Bermuda limited liability) with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1218) (Stock Code: 616)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

1. VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION, 1. VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION,

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL, VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL - CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS, 2. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 2. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT AGREEMENT -EXEMPT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement issued by Easyknit International Holdings Limited ("Easyknit") and Eminence Enterprise Limited ("Eminence") dated 21 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, very substantial acquisition, very substantial disposal and property management agreement. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, a joint circular (the "Joint Circular") containing, inter alia (i) details of the Swap Agreements, (ii) financial information on the Post-Swap Easyknit Group, (iii) financial information on the Post-Swap Eminence Group, (iv) an independent property valuation report on Easy Tower, (v) an independent property valuation report on the Inverness Road Property, (vi) a letter of recommendation from the Eminence IBC to the Independent Eminence Shareholders, (vii) a letter of recommendation to the Eminence IBC and the Independent

Eminence Shareholders from the Independent Eminence Financial Adviser, (viii) a notice convening the Easyknit SGM, and (ix) a notice convening the Eminence SGM is expected to be despatched to the Easyknit Shareholders and to the Eminence Shareholders on or before 17 January 2019.

However, as additional time is required for finalising the information to be included in the Joint Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Joint Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 January 2019.

As at the date hereof, the board of Easyknit comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

At the date hereof, the board of Eminence comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors; Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming, Mr. Foo Tak Ching and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.