Easyknit International : Announcement DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PURCHASE OF EQUITY LINKED NOTE OF CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PURCHASE OF EQUITY LINKED NOTE OF CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION The Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased an ELN of CCB on 8 July 2019 for a principal amount of HK$14,000,000. The Acquisition standing alone constitutes a discloseable transaction under Rule 14.06(2) of the Listing Rules as one or more applicable percentage ratios of the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%. When the Acquisition aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, the aggregated acquisitions still remain as a discloseable transaction. THE ACQUISITION The Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased an ELN of CCB on 8 July 2019 for a principal amount of HK$14,000,000 and the major terms of the ELN of CCB are as follow: Major Terms of ELN 1. Trade date: 8 July 2019 2. Issuer: Credit Suisse International 3. Linked equity: CCB 4. Principal amount: HK$14,000,000 5. Issue price: HK$6.1752 6. Strike price: HK$6.0678 7. Tenor: 2 months 8. Coupon rate: 15% per annum 9. 1st Observation date: 22 August 2019 10. 2nd Observation date: 23 September 2019 The principal amount of the Acquisition shall be paid on 22 July 2019 and be satisfied in cash from internal resources of the Company.

INFORMATION OF ELN ELN is designated as financial assets at fair value gain through profit or loss. Each ELN is subject to mandatory redemption clause at a strike price until maturity dates depending on the market price of the CCB Shares underlying the ELN. Each ELN has two payoff possibilities of which the Company shall receive the full face value of the ELN and the coupon interest on the fixing date (i.e. 1st observation date and/or 2nd observation date) if the underlying stock price closes at or above the strike price. Conversely if the underlying stock price closes below the strike price, the Company will be obliged to take delivery of the underlying shares at the strike price. The number of shares to be received on maturity is calculated by dividing the ELN's full face value by the strike price. The maximum risk exposure of the Company is at the time when the Company is obliged to take delivery of the underlying shares at the strike price, and the total amount of the funds for the acquisition of the underlying shares is limited to the principal amount of each ELN. REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE PURCHASE OF ELN The Group's principal activities are property development, property investment, securities investment and loan financing. The Directors take the view that ELN is one of the investment options that can earn potentially higher interest income (in the form of interest rates) than normal market deposit; and ELN does not have any brokerage charges and clearing fees on the purchase of the underlying shares until the time when the underlying shares are delivered. By capitalising on share movements, it is an opportunity to maximise market opportunities by earning more attractive interest rate. Moreover, ELN has a flexible choice in terms of the share counters and tenors. Having considered the above factors and the terms of ELN, the present market conditions of the stock market and the track record of CCB, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Acquisition is fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. INFORMATION ON CCB According to publicly available information, CCB is a joint-stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and its H shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 939). According to its latest annual report, CCB is principally engaged in the provision of corporate and personal banking services, conducting treasury business, the provision of asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, insurance and other financial services. 2

The following information is extracted from the public documents of CCB: For the three months ended For the year ended 31 March 31 December 2019 2018 2017 RMB million RMB million RMB million Total assets 24,190,914 23,222,693 22,124,383 Operating income 178,825 633,772 594,031 Profit before taxation 95,841 308,160 299,787 Net profit 77,925 255,626 243,615 Net profit attributable to shareholders 76,916 254,655 242,264 of CCB LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The Acquisition standing alone constitutes a discloseable transaction under Rule 14.06(2) of the Listing Rules as one or more applicable percentage ratios of the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%. When the Acquisition aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, the aggregate acquisitions still remain as a discloseable transaction. As at the date of this announcement and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, there is no Shareholder who has a material interest in the Acquisition. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings: "Acquisition" the purchase of an ELN of CCB for a principal amount of HK$14,000,000 by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company on 8 July 2019 "Board" the board of Directors "CCB" China Construction Bank Corporation, a joint-stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 939) "CCB Share(s)" overseas listed foreign shares with a par value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of CCB, listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars "Company" Easyknit International Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of Stock Exchange (stock code: 1218) "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company 3

"discloseable transaction" as defined in the Listing Rules "ELN" the equity linked note issued to Ace Winner Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "percentage ratios" as defined in the Listing Rules "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "PRC" the People's Republic of China "Previous Acquisitions" the purchase of three (3) ELN of CCB during the period between 5 December 2018 and 15 May 2019. Further information can be found in the announcement of the Company dated 20 May 2019 "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of shares of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent Hong Kong, 11 July 2019