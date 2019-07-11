Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Easyknit International Holdings Ltd    1218   BMG2915Q3296

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(1218)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easyknit International : Announcement DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PURCHASE OF EQUITY LINKED NOTE OF CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PURCHASE OF EQUITY LINKED NOTE OF

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

The Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased an ELN of CCB on 8 July 2019 for a principal amount of HK$14,000,000.

The Acquisition standing alone constitutes a discloseable transaction under Rule 14.06(2) of the Listing Rules as one or more applicable percentage ratios of the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%. When the Acquisition aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, the aggregated acquisitions still remain as a discloseable transaction.

THE ACQUISITION

The Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased an ELN of CCB on 8 July 2019 for a principal amount of HK$14,000,000 and the major terms of the ELN of CCB are as follow:

Major Terms of ELN

1.

Trade date:

8 July 2019

2.

Issuer:

Credit Suisse International

3.

Linked equity:

CCB

4.

Principal amount:

HK$14,000,000

5.

Issue price:

HK$6.1752

6.

Strike price:

HK$6.0678

7.

Tenor:

2 months

8.

Coupon rate:

15% per annum

9.

1st Observation date:

22 August 2019

10.

2nd Observation date:

23 September 2019

The principal amount of the Acquisition shall be paid on 22 July 2019 and be satisfied in cash from internal resources of the Company.

  • for identification purposes only

1

INFORMATION OF ELN

ELN is designated as financial assets at fair value gain through profit or loss. Each ELN is subject to mandatory redemption clause at a strike price until maturity dates depending on the market price of the CCB Shares underlying the ELN.

Each ELN has two payoff possibilities of which the Company shall receive the full face value of the ELN and the coupon interest on the fixing date (i.e. 1st observation date and/or 2nd observation date) if the underlying stock price closes at or above the strike price. Conversely if the underlying stock price closes below the strike price, the Company will be obliged to take delivery of the underlying shares at the strike price. The number of shares to be received on maturity is calculated by dividing the ELN's full face value by the strike price.

The maximum risk exposure of the Company is at the time when the Company is obliged to take delivery of the underlying shares at the strike price, and the total amount of the funds for the acquisition of the underlying shares is limited to the principal amount of each ELN.

REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE PURCHASE OF ELN

The Group's principal activities are property development, property investment, securities investment and loan financing.

The Directors take the view that ELN is one of the investment options that can earn potentially higher interest income (in the form of interest rates) than normal market deposit; and ELN does not have any brokerage charges and clearing fees on the purchase of the underlying shares until the time when the underlying shares are delivered. By capitalising on share movements, it is an opportunity to maximise market opportunities by earning more attractive interest rate. Moreover, ELN has a flexible choice in terms of the share counters and tenors.

Having considered the above factors and the terms of ELN, the present market conditions of the stock market and the track record of CCB, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Acquisition is fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON CCB

According to publicly available information, CCB is a joint-stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and its H shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 939). According to its latest annual report, CCB is principally engaged in the provision of corporate and personal banking services, conducting treasury business, the provision of asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, insurance and other financial services.

2

The following information is extracted from the public documents of CCB:

For the three

months ended

For the year ended

31 March

31 December

2019

2018

2017

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Total assets

24,190,914

23,222,693

22,124,383

Operating income

178,825

633,772

594,031

Profit before taxation

95,841

308,160

299,787

Net profit

77,925

255,626

243,615

Net profit attributable to shareholders

76,916

254,655

242,264

of CCB

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The Acquisition standing alone constitutes a discloseable transaction under Rule 14.06(2) of the Listing Rules as one or more applicable percentage ratios of the Acquisition exceed 5% but are less than 25%. When the Acquisition aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, the aggregate acquisitions still remain as a discloseable transaction.

As at the date of this announcement and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, there is no Shareholder who has a material interest in the Acquisition.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:

"Acquisition"

the purchase of an ELN of CCB for a principal amount of

HK$14,000,000 by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company on 8 July 2019

"Board"

the board of Directors

"CCB"

China Construction Bank Corporation, a joint-stock company

incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

(stock code: 939)

"CCB Share(s)"

overseas listed foreign shares with a par value of RMB1.00

each in the share capital of CCB, listed on the main board of

the Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars

"Company"

Easyknit International Holdings Limited, an exempted

company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the

shares of which are listed on the main board of Stock

Exchange (stock code: 1218)

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

3

"discloseable transaction"

as defined in the Listing Rules

"ELN"

the equity linked note issued to Ace Winner Investment

Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"percentage ratios"

as defined in the Listing Rules

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Previous Acquisitions"

the purchase of three (3) ELN of CCB during the period

between 5 December 2018 and 15 May 2019. Further

information can be found in the announcement of the

Company dated 20 May 2019

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

4

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOL
05:08aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PURCHASE OF EQU..
PU
07/05EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHAR..
PU
05/27EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Int'l year net up 6% to HK$315.96 million
AQ
05/02EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 AP..
PU
04/09EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND..
PU
04/02EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MA..
PU
01/17EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR - 1. VERY SU..
PU
01/07EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DE..
PU
01/06EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement CHANGE OF COMPANY'S LOGO
PU
2018EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement 2018 INTERIM REPORT
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 384 M
Chart EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Easyknit International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Chiu Tse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Kong Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Koon Sang Jong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tam Chun Hon Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho Yan Koon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-4.55%49
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.54%50 765
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.97%41 453
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.55%37 545
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.42%32 501
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.10%31 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About