EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (1218)
Easyknit International : Announcement DISPOSALS OF SHARES IN HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

08/23/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 永義國際集團有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

DISPOSALS OF SHARES IN

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 29 January 2018 in relation to the mandate to dispose 391,541 shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx Interests") held by the subsidiaries of the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

At the SGM on 28 February 2018, the Shareholders granted the HKEx Disposal Mandate to the Directors for the disposal of all or part of HKEx Interests for a 12-month period commencing 28 February 2018.

Over the period from 28 February 2018 up to 22 August 2018, the Company disposed an aggregate of 391,541 HKEx Shares pursuant to the HKEx Disposal Mandate together with the scrip dividend of 4,409 HKEx Shares received by the Group on 1 June 2018. The net proceeds from the disposal of the total of 395,950 HKEx Shares was approximately HK$88,539,000 (after deducting the transaction costs) with net gain of approximately HK$11,720,000, which is calculated on the basis of the difference between the acquisition cost and the net proceeds. As at the date of this announcement, no HKEx Shares are owned by the Group.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

* for identification purposes only

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 10:01:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Chiu Tse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Kong Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Koon Sang Jong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tam Chun Hon Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho Yan Koon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-7.50%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.48%47 843
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.50%43 664
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.74%33 887
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.55%33 639
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.78%26 120
