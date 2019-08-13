Easyknit International : Announcement INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATING LISTING OF THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY BUSINESS OF THE GROUP ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATING LISTING OF

THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY BUSINESS

OF THE GROUP

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and further to the Company's announcements on 27 October 2017, 9 April 2019, 17 May 2019 and 24 May 2019. Terms used herein are as defined in the announcements.

After the review hearing with the Listing Committee in late July 2019, the Listing Committee on 13 August 2019 upheld its decision of rejecting the Proposed Spin-off. As such, the Company decided not to further appeal nor proceed with the Proposed Spin-off.

The Company will continue to explore ways of creating and realizing value for its shareholders.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.