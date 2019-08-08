Log in
Easyknit International : Announcement POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

08/08/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 28 June 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll.

The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 91,320,403 Shares. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

  • For identification purpose only

1

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited

47,874,757

0

Consolidated Financial Statements and the Reports

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31

March 2019

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK5 cents per share

47,873,756

1,002

for the year ended 31 March 2019

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

3.

To re-elect Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as an

47,873,755

1,002

executive director of the Company

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

4.

To authorise the Board of Directors of the

47,873,755

1,002

Company to fix the Directors' remuneration for the

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

year ending 31 March 2020

5.

To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

47,874,758

0

as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Board of Directors to fix their remuneration

6(A).

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot

47,873,749

1,008

and issue new shares of the Company #

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

6(B).

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy

47,874,758

0

back shares of the Company #

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

6(C).

To extend the general mandate to allot and issue

47,873,755

1,002

new shares of the Company by the number of

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

shares of the Company bought back#

7(A).

To approve the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate

47,873,749

1,008

on grant of options under the 2012 Share Option

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

Scheme #

7(B).

To authorize the Board of Directors of the

47,873,749

1,008

Company to grant share options and to allot and

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

issue new shares of the Company within the

Refreshed Scheme Mandate#

  • The full text of these resolutions were set out in the Notice of AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:54:09 UTC



