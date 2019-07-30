Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 10:34:30 am
83.315 USD   +2.77%
10:06aEATON : 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Analysts' Expectations
DJ
07:07aEATON : 2Q Net Profit Rose
DJ
06:50aEATON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Analysts' Expectations

07/30/2019 | 10:06am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) second-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates.

The power management company said earnings per share were $1.50 for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $636 million.

Adjusted EPS came to $1.53, above FactSet consensus for $1.51.

Sales were $5.5 billion, up 1% over the year-ago period, the company said. That was shy of FactSet consensus for $5.6 billion.

Shares were up 3%, to $83.44, in early trading.

"We had a solid second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share at the high end of our guidance range Organic growth came in at 2 1/2%, reflecting a moderation of global growth, particularly in Europe and China," said Chief Executive Craig Arnold.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 249 M
EBIT 2019 3 179 M
Net income 2019 2 468 M
Debt 2019 6 412 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 34 301 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 88,77  $
Last Close Price 81,07  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.80%34 301
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.26%69 230
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.72%48 233
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.56%40 749
NIDEC CORPORATION21.35%38 955
KYOCERA CORP31.01%23 168
