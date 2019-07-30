Eaton : 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Analysts' Expectations

By Michael Dabaie
Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) second-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates.
The power management company said earnings per share were $1.50 for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $636 million.
Adjusted EPS came to $1.53, above FactSet consensus for $1.51.
Sales were $5.5 billion, up 1% over the year-ago period, the company said. That was shy of FactSet consensus for $5.6 billion.
Shares were up 3%, to $83.44, in early trading.
"We had a solid second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share at the high end of our guidance range Organic growth came in at 2 1/2%, reflecting a moderation of global growth, particularly in Europe and China," said Chief Executive Craig Arnold.
