Eaton : 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Analysts' Expectations

By Michael Dabaie

Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) second-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates.

The power management company said earnings per share were $1.50 for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $636 million.

Adjusted EPS came to $1.53, above FactSet consensus for $1.51.

Sales were $5.5 billion, up 1% over the year-ago period, the company said. That was shy of FactSet consensus for $5.6 billion.

Shares were up 3%, to $83.44, in early trading.

"We had a solid second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share at the high end of our guidance range Organic growth came in at 2 1/2%, reflecting a moderation of global growth, particularly in Europe and China," said Chief Executive Craig Arnold.

