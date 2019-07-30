Eaton : 2Q Net Profit Rose

By Pietro Lombardi

Eaton Corp. (ETN) on Tuesday reported higher net profit and sales for the second quarter.

Quarterly profit at the Cleveland-based power-management company was $636 million, or $1.50 a share, compared with $610 million, or $1.39, for the same period last year. Excluding items, it reported an adjusted profit of $1.53 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.39 last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.51.

Sales rose to $5.53 billion from $5.49 billion.

Chief Executive Craig Arnold said: "For full year 2019, we are maintaining our prior guidance at the midpoint."

The company narrowed its guidance and now expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.77 and $5.97.

