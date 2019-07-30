Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/29 04:03:36 pm
81.07 USD   -0.61%
07:07aEATON : 2Q Net Profit Rose
DJ
06:50aEATON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aEATON : Reports Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.50
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Eaton : 2Q Net Profit Rose

07/30/2019 | 07:07am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Eaton Corp. (ETN) on Tuesday reported higher net profit and sales for the second quarter.

Quarterly profit at the Cleveland-based power-management company was $636 million, or $1.50 a share, compared with $610 million, or $1.39, for the same period last year. Excluding items, it reported an adjusted profit of $1.53 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.39 last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.51.

Sales rose to $5.53 billion from $5.49 billion.

Chief Executive Craig Arnold said: "For full year 2019, we are maintaining our prior guidance at the midpoint."

The company narrowed its guidance and now expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.77 and $5.97.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 249 M
EBIT 2019 3 179 M
Net income 2019 2 468 M
Debt 2019 6 412 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 34 301 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 88,77  $
Last Close Price 81,07  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.80%34 301
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.26%72 574
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.72%48 156
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.56%40 971
NIDEC CORPORATION21.35%40 566
KYOCERA CORP31.01%23 665
