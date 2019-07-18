Eaton : Acquires Innovative Switchgear Solutions

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions, Inc. (ISG), a specialty manufacturer of medium-voltage electrical equipment serving the North American utility, commercial and industrial markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition complements our portfolio of medium-voltage switchgear solutions,” said Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas region, Electrical Sector. “ISG’s solid dielectric underground switchgear products provide a compact, low maintenance, highly configurable solution that helps us solve the critical challenges our customers face. We are excited to have ISG join the team.”

ISG is based in Dacono, Colorado, and had 2018 sales of approximately $18 million.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

