Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Corporation PLC    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/18 04:00:10 pm
78.985 USD   -0.46%
04:50pEATON : Acquires Innovative Switchgear Solutions
BU
07/17KINDER MORGAN : second-quarter earnings miss Wall Street estimates by a penny
RE
07/16New ETF Model Caters to Stock Pickers -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : Acquires Innovative Switchgear Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions, Inc. (ISG), a specialty manufacturer of medium-voltage electrical equipment serving the North American utility, commercial and industrial markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition complements our portfolio of medium-voltage switchgear solutions,” said Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas region, Electrical Sector. “ISG’s solid dielectric underground switchgear products provide a compact, low maintenance, highly configurable solution that helps us solve the critical challenges our customers face. We are excited to have ISG join the team.”

ISG is based in Dacono, Colorado, and had 2018 sales of approximately $18 million.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON CORPORATION PLC
04:50pEATON : Acquires Innovative Switchgear Solutions
BU
07/17KINDER MORGAN : second-quarter earnings miss Wall Street estimates by a penny
RE
07/16New ETF Model Caters to Stock Pickers -- WSJ
DJ
07/12EATON : Second -quarter-2019-Earnings
PU
07/12EATON : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 30, 2019
BU
07/09BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
RE
06/28EATON : NEC 2020 added transparency to help better identify and understand equip..
PU
06/24CAR TRASH TO CASH : U.S. firm aims to power European stadiums with old car batte..
RE
06/20EATON : Names Uday Yadav, President and Chief Operating Officer, Electrical Sect..
BU
06/20EATON : Uses Additive Manufacturing to Supply Parts to Aerospace Industrial Deve..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 258 M
EBIT 2019 3 183 M
Net income 2019 2 468 M
Debt 2019 6 412 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 33 573 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 88,77  $
Last Close Price 79,35  $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.19%33 573
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.49%74 053
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.24%47 347
EMERSON ELECTRIC10.86%39 747
NIDEC CORPORATION19.54%38 641
KYOCERA CORP33.28%23 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About