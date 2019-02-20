Eaton : Announces Live Webcast of March 1, 2019 Annual Investor Conference

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host
its annual investor conference on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 8:30 a.m.
to 12:30 p.m. United States Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is
to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and
institutional investors.
The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be
accessed by clicking on the March 1, 2019, Investor Conference link on
Eaton’s home page at the www.eaton.com
website. A replay will be available following the conference.
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion.
Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage
electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and
sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life
and the environment through the use of power management technologies and
services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to
customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.
