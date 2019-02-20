Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : Announces Live Webcast of March 1, 2019 Annual Investor Conference

0
02/20/2019 | 06:30am EST

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. United States Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking on the March 1, 2019, Investor Conference link on Eaton’s home page at the www.eaton.com website. A replay will be available following the conference.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 363 M
EBIT 2019 3 248 M
Net income 2019 2 511 M
Debt 2019 6 476 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 13,44
P/E ratio 2020 12,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capitalization 34 152 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.77%34 152
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.25%68 744
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.00%44 560
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.33%41 727
NIDEC CORPORATION13.09%36 113
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.01%31 935
