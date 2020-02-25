Log in
Eaton : Completes the Acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc., Expanding Data Center Power Distribution and Monitoring Solutions

02/25/2020

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI).

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PDI is a leading supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers.

“PDI’s highly complementary portfolio will allow us to better serve our data center customers,” said Brian Brickhouse, president, Electrical Sector, Americas region, Eaton. “We are excited to welcome the PDI team to Eaton.”

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 101,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
