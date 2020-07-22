Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
07/22 09:44:07 am
93.995 USD   +0.46%
09:29aEATON : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 28, 2020
BU
07/13EATON : names Scott Adams president of eMobility segment
PU
07/13EATON : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on July 29, 2020
BU
Eaton : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 28, 2020

07/22/2020 | 09:29am EDT

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 768 M - -
Net income 2020 1 423 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 37 424 M 37 424 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 92,36 $
Last Close Price 93,56 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.05%37 424
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.08%104 919
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.05%61 961
NIDEC CORPORATION4.61%43 025
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.24%38 113
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION11.92%26 272
