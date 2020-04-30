Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Corporation plc    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : First quarter 2020 earnings presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:48am EDT

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release April 30, 2020

Craig Arnold

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation or the comments we make on our call today contain forward-looking statements concerning, among other matters, the anticipated completion of the sale of our hydraulics business and the use of those proceeds, NAFTA class 8 truck production, second quarter decremental margins, and full year 2020 decremental margins, capital expenditures, cash flow, and dividend payments. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the course of the COVID - 19 pandemic and government responses thereto, unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties closing or integrating acquisitions; unexpected difficulties completing divestitures, new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; stock market and currency fluctuations; war, civil or political unrest or terrorism; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures as defined by SEC rules. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalent is provided in the investor relations section of our website at www.eaton.com.

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

2

Eaton Response to COVID-19

Employees

  • ~90% of office workers work from home
  • Regular CEO updates
  • ExecutingCOVID-19 Playbook
  • Work space modification to adhere to social distancing measures
  • PPE provided and temperature monitoring

Customers

  • Executive leadership team meetings to address customer concerns
  • Eaton products deemed critical to global infrastructure
  • Majority of sites remain open to satisfy customer demand
  • Implemented mitigation actions to address supply chain changes

Communities

  • Increased charitable giving initiative to a 2:1 company match
  • Used engineering expertise and scale to produce3-D printed face shields, non-contact door openers, and swabs used in testing for COVID-19
  • Have provided mission critical products for hospital construction

Shareholders

  • Aggressive cost reduction and cash management measures instituted
  • Activated Pandemic Management and Response Team early in the process
  • Staying nimble and focused on market and operational conditions, contingency plans in place as needed
  • Closely monitoring stimulus provisions across the world

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

3

Strong Liquidity, Cash Flow and Yield

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • $415M cash andshort-term investments at 3/31/20
  • $2.0B of undrawn,multi-year bank facilities
  • $330M of commercial paper outstanding at 3/31/20
  • Long-termdebt maturity in 2020 of only $240M, due at end of 4Q
  • 2.1x net debt / adjusted TTM EBITDA(1)at 3/31/20

Solid Cash Flow and Capital Allocation Priorities

  • Projecting solid free cash flow of $2.3B to $2.7B for 2020
  • Paid dividends every year since 1923 and maintaining dividend payment for 2020
  • $3.3B of cash to be received from sale of Hydraulics business, expected to be closed by the end of 2020
  • Completed $1.3B of share repurchases in 1Q20 with proceeds from sale of Lighting
  • Optionality for additional share repurchases and/or M&A opportunities

ETN stock provides attractive 3.4% dividend yield and 7.3% FCF yield (2)

  1. Adjusted TTM EBITDA excludes charges related to acquisitions and divestitures and 4Q19 Vehicle warranty costs
  2. Based on 4/29/20 stock price of $85.78. FCF Yield = (FCF / Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding) / Price per Share)

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

4

COVID-19 Cost and Capex Actions

  • 25-50%reductions in base salaries for senior executives in Q2
  • 50% reduction in cash retainer for Q2 for members of Board of Directors
  • Unpaid leavefor most salaried workforce
  • Eliminatedmerit increases for all of 2020
  • Reduced incentive compensation for executives
  • Reduced discretionary expenses
  • Travel and hiring freezes
  • Eliminating nonessential capex

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

5

Recent Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $1.07
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, excluding charges of ($0.02) per share related to acquisitions and divestitures
  • Adjusted earnings per share were reduced by an estimated ($0.14) due to the impact ofCOVID-19
  • Sales of $4.8B
    • Organic revenue down (7)%
      • Includes ~(4)% or ~($200)M due to impact ofCOVID-19 pandemic
    • Currency translation (1½)%, acquisitions +2%, divestitures (3½)%
  • Segment margins of 15.8% were down (20) basis points from 1Q19
  • Operating cash flow of $325M
  • Announced agreement to sell Hydraulics business for $3.3B to Danfoss A/S for 13.2x 2019 EBITDA and we expect to close by the end of 2020
  • Closed sale of Lighting business for $1.4B and acquired Power Distribution, Inc.
  • Repurchased $1.3B of shares, 3.4% of shares outstanding at beginning of 2020

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

6

Financial Summary

(M)

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

Sales

$4,789

$5,305

10%

Segment Operating Profit

758

847

11%

Segment Operating Margin

15.8%

16.0%

20 bps

Net Income

438

522

16%

Adjusted Earnings

447

(1)

533

16%

Adjusted EPS

$1.09

(1)

$1.26

13%

Sales Growth:

Organic

(7)%

Earnings per share $1.07

Acquisition / Divestiture

(1½)%

Adjusted earnings per share $1.09 (1)

Forex

(1½)%

Impact of COVID-19 reduced organic

Total

(10)%

revenues by estimated (4)%

(1) Excluding charges related to Acquisitions & Divestitures, which include a $91M after-tax gain on the sale of Lighting

7

Electrical Americas Segment

(M) Sales Operating Profit Operating Margin

Sales Growth:

Organic

(2)%

Acquisition / Divestiture

(6)%

Forex

(1)%

Total

(9)%

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

$1,788

$1,961

9%

  • 308 334 8%

    17.2% 17.0% 20 bps

  • Organic revenues up 2%, excluding Lighting andCOVID-19 impacts
  • Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (2)%
  • Closed sale of Lighting business for $1.4B
  • Excluding Lighting, orders up 3% on a rolling 12 month basis. In the current quarter, growth was strongest in data center, utility and residential markets, with weakness shown in industrial markets.

8

Electrical Global Segment

(M)

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

Sales

$1,144

$1,242

8%

Operating Profit

166

190

13%

Operating Margin

14.5%

15.3%

80 bps

Sales Growth:

Organic

(6)%

Acquisition

1%

Forex

(3)%

Total

(8)%

  • Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (6)%
  • Orders down (1)% on a rolling 12 month basis. In the current quarter, we saw good growth in data centers, but that was more than offset by declines in global oil and gas markets.

9

Hydraulics Segment

(M)

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

Sales

$507

$605

16%

Operating Profit

55

59

7%

Operating Margin

10.8%

9.8%

100 bps

Sales Growth:

Organic

(14)%

Forex

(2)%

Total

(16)%

  • Announced sale of Hydraulics business for $3.3B and 13.2X 2019 EBITDA, expected to close by the end of 2020
  • Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (3)%
  • Q1 orders down (11)% versus prior year driven by continued weakness in global mobile equipment market

10

Aerospace Segment

(M)

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

Sales

$680

$604

13%

Operating Profit

147

137

7%

Operating Margin

21.6%

22.7%

110 bps

Sales Growth:

Organic

(1)%

Acquisition

14%

Total

13%

  • Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (3)%
  • Orders down (1)% on rolling 12 month basis. In the first quarter, we saw strength in military fighters and the military aftermarket, and particular weakness in orders for commercial transports.

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

11

Vehicle Segment

(M)

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

Sales

$598

$810

26%

Operating Profit

81

122

34%

Operating Margin

13.5%

15.1%

160 bps

Sales Growth: Organic (20)%

Divestiture (4)%

Forex (2)%

Total (26)%

  • Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (5)%
  • Global light vehicle market production down (21)% in Q1
  • 2020 NAFTA Class 8 production forecast of 180K, down from prior forecast of 230K

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

12

eMobility Segment

(M)

1Q '20

1Q '19

V '19

Sales

$72

$83

13%

Operating Profit

1

5

80%

Operating Margin

1.4%

6.0%

460 bps

Sales Growth:

Organic

(12)%

Forex

(1)%

Total

(13)%

  • Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (4)%
  • $460M of mature year revenue wins since formation in 1Q 2018
  • Margin decline driven by lower volumes due to continued weakness in legacy internal combustion engine platforms and manufacturingstart-up costs associated with new electric vehicle programs

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

13

Q2 and 2020 Outlook

Income Statement

  • Q2 Margins: Targeting decremental marginsof approximately (30)%
  • 2020 Margins: Targeting decremental margins of (25) - (30)%

Free Cash Flow

  • 2020 Capex: Reducing capex spending to approximately $400M
  • 2020 Free Cash Flow: Updating guidance to $2.3B to $2.7B
  • Dividend: Maintaining dividend, increased 3% in February 2020

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

14

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

15

© 2020 Eaton. All rights reserved.

16

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 10:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EATON CORPORATION PLC
07:02aEATON CORP PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
06:48aEATON : First quarter 2020 earnings presentation
PU
06:47aEATON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aEATON : Reports First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.07
BU
04/27EATON CORPORATION PLC : quaterly earnings release
04/22EATON : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 29, 2020
BU
04/22EATON : Lori J. Ryerkerk elected to Eaton's Board of Directors; Todd M. Bluedorn..
BU
04/15EATON : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings on April 30, 2020
BU
04/09EATON : and Regional Manufacturing Partners Support Ohio Medical Workers with 36..
BU
03/13EATON : Other definitive proxy statements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 719 M
EBIT 2020 2 175 M
Net income 2020 1 703 M
Debt 2020 6 892 M
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 35 293 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,00  $
Last Close Price 85,78  $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.44%35 293
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.50%87 700
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-5.64%51 584
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-22.54%35 293
NIDEC CORPORATION2.93%32 440
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-2.80%22 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group