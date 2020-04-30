Eaton : First quarter 2020 earnings presentation
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release April 30, 2020
Craig Arnold
Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation or the comments we make on our call today contain forward-looking statements concerning, among other matters, the anticipated completion of the sale of our hydraulics business and the use of those proceeds, NAFTA class 8 truck production, second quarter decremental margins, and full year 2020 decremental margins, capital expenditures, cash flow, and dividend payments. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the course of the COVID - 19 pandemic and government responses thereto, unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties closing or integrating acquisitions; unexpected difficulties completing divestitures, new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; stock market and currency fluctuations; war, civil or political unrest or terrorism; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures as defined by SEC rules. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalent is provided in the investor relations section of our website at
www.eaton.com
Eaton Response to COVID-19
Employees
~90% of office workers work from home
Regular CEO updates
ExecutingCOVID-19 Playbook
Work space modification to adhere to social distancing measures
PPE provided and temperature monitoring
Customers
Executive leadership team meetings to address customer concerns
Eaton products deemed critical to global infrastructure
Majority of sites remain open to satisfy customer demand
Implemented mitigation actions to address supply chain changes
Communities
Increased charitable giving initiative to a 2:1 company match
Used engineering expertise and scale to produce3-D printed face shields, non-contact door openers, and swabs used in testing for COVID-19
Have provided mission critical products for hospital construction
Shareholders
Aggressive cost reduction and cash management measures instituted
Activated Pandemic Management and Response Team early in the process
Staying nimble and focused on market and operational conditions, contingency plans in place as needed
Closely monitoring stimulus provisions across the world
Strong Liquidity, Cash Flow and Yield
Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity
$415M cash andshort-term investments at 3/31/20
$2.0B of undrawn,multi-year bank facilities
$330M of commercial paper outstanding at 3/31/20
Long-termdebt maturity in 2020 of only $240M, due at end of 4Q
2.1x net debt / adjusted TTM EBITDA (1)at 3/31/2 0
Solid Cash Flow and Capital Allocation Priorities
Projecting solid free cash flow of $2.3B to $2.7B for 2020
Paid dividends every year since 1923 and maintaining dividend payment for 2020
$3.3B of cash to be received from sale of Hydraulics business, expected to be closed by the end of 2020
Completed $1.3B of share repurchases in 1Q20 with proceeds from sale of Lighting
Optionality for additional share repurchases and/or M&A opportunities
ETN stock provides attractive 3.4% dividend yield and 7.3% FCF yield
(2)
Adjusted TTM EBITDA excludes charges related to acquisitions and divestitures and 4Q19 Vehicle warranty costs
Based on 4/29/20 stock price of $85.78. FCF Yield = (FCF / Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding) / Price per Share)
COVID-19 Cost and Capex Actions
25-50%reductions in base salaries for senior executives in Q2
50% reduction in cash retainer for Q2 for members of Board of Directors
Unpaid leavefor most salaried workforce
Eliminatedmerit increases for all of 2020
Reduced incentive compensation for executives
Reduced discretionary expenses
Travel and hiring freezes
Eliminating nonessential capex
Recent Highlights
Earnings per share of $1.07
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, excluding charges of ($0.02) per share related to acquisitions and divestitures
Adjusted earnings per share were reduced by an estimated ($0.14) due to the impact ofCOVID-19
Sales of $4.8B
Organic revenue down (7)%
Includes ~(4)% or ~($200)M due to impact ofCOVID-19 pandemic
Currency translation (1½)%, acquisitions +2%, divestitures (3½)%
Segment margins of 15.8% were down (20) basis points from 1Q19
Operating cash flow of $325M
Announced agreement to sell Hydraulics business for $3.3B to Danfoss A/S for 13.2x 2019 EBITDA and we expect to close by the end of 2020
Closed sale of Lighting business for $1.4B and acquired Power Distribution, Inc.
Repurchased $1.3B of shares, 3.4% of shares outstanding at beginning of 2020
(M)
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
Sales
$4,789
$5,305
10%
Segment Operating Profit
758
847
11%
Segment Operating Margin
15.8%
16.0%
20 bps
Net Income
438
522
16%
Adjusted Earnings
447
(1)
533
16%
Adjusted EPS
$1.09
(1)
$1.26
13%
Sales Growth:
Organic
(7)%
•Earnings per share $1.07
Acquisition / Divestiture
(1½)%
•Adjusted earnings per share $1.09 (1)
Forex
(1½)%
•Impact of COVID-19 reduced organic
Total
(10)%
revenues by estimated (4)%
(1) Excluding charges related to Acquisitions & Divestitures, which include a $91M after-tax gain on the sale of Lighting
Electrical Americas Segment
(M) Sales Operating Profit Operating Margin
Sales Growth:
Organic
(2)%
Acquisition / Divestiture
(6)%
Forex
(1)%
Total
(9)%
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
$1,788
$1,961
9%
308 334 8%
17.2% 17.0% 20 bps
Organic revenues up 2%, excluding Lighting andCOVID-19 impacts
Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (2)%
Closed sale of Lighting business for $1.4B
Excluding Lighting, orders up 3% on a rolling 12 month basis. In the current quarter, growth was strongest in data center, utility and residential markets, with weakness shown in industrial markets.
Electrical Global Segment
(M)
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
Sales
$1,144
$1,242
8%
Operating Profit
166
190
13%
Operating Margin
14.5%
15.3%
80 bps
Sales Growth:
Organic
(6)%
Acquisition
1%
Forex
(3)%
Total
(8)%
Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (6)%
Orders down (1)% on a rolling 12 month basis. In the current quarter, we saw good growth in data centers, but that was more than offset by declines in global oil and gas markets.
(M)
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
Sales
$507
$605
16%
Operating Profit
55
59
7%
Operating Margin
10.8%
9.8%
100 bps
Sales Growth:
Organic
(14)%
Forex
(2)%
Total
(16)%
Announced sale of Hydraulics business for $3.3B and 13.2X 2019 EBITDA, expected to close by the end of 2020
Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (3)%
Q1 orders down (11)% versus prior year driven by continued weakness in global mobile equipment market
(M)
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
Sales
$680
$604
13%
Operating Profit
147
137
7%
Operating Margin
21.6%
22.7%
110 bps
Sales Growth:
Organic
(1)%
Acquisition
14%
Total
13%
Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (3)%
Orders down (1)% on rolling 12 month basis. In the first quarter, we saw strength in military fighters and the military aftermarket, and particular weakness in orders for commercial transports.
(M)
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
Sales
$598
$810
26%
Operating Profit
81
122
34%
Operating Margin
13.5%
15.1%
160 bps
Sales Growth: Organic (20)%
Divestiture (4)%
Forex (2)%
Total (26)%
Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (5)%
Global light vehicle market production down (21)% in Q1
2020 NAFTA Class 8 production forecast of 180K, down from prior forecast of 230K
(M)
1Q '20
1Q '19
V '19
Sales
$72
$83
13%
Operating Profit
1
5
80%
Operating Margin
1.4%
6.0%
460 bps
Sales Growth:
Organic
(12)%
Forex
(1)%
Total
(13)%
Impact ofCOVID-19 reduced organic revenues by estimated (4)%
$460M of mature year revenue wins since formation in 1Q 2018
Margin decline driven by lower volumes due to continued weakness in legacy internal combustion engine platforms and manufacturingstart-up costs associated with new electric vehicle programs
Q2 and 2020 Outlook
Income Statement
Q2 Margins: Targeting decremental margins of approximately (30)%
2020 Margins: Targeting decremental margins of (25) - (30)%
Free Cash Flow
2020 Capex: Reducing capex spending to approximately $400M
2020 Free Cash Flow: Updating guidance to $2.3B to $2.7B
Dividend: Maintaining dividend, increased 3% in February 2020
