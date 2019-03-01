Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Corporation PLC    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : Names Yan Jin Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:06pm EST

Don Bullock to retire

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Yan Jin has been named senior vice president, Investor Relations. He succeeds Don Bullock, who announced he will retire on April 15, 2019. In this role, Jin will report to Rick Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, Eaton.

"I am pleased to have Yan step into this important leadership role for our company,” said Fearon. “His extensive knowledge of our businesses and markets, and his international experience, uniquely positions him to lead our Investor Relations function.”

Jin joined Eaton in 2001 as a financial analyst for the Fluid Power business in Cleveland, Ohio. During his time with the company, he’s served as the plant controller for the hydraulics manufacturing facility in Jining, China; the regional finance controller for Hydraulics in Greater China; regional finance controller, Hydraulics Business in Asia-Pacific; vice president, Finance, Asia-Pacific; and most recently as vice president, Investor Relations. Prior to joining Eaton, Jin worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in auditing.

Jin holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from The Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing, China, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

Over the next few months, Bullock and Jin will be working to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to Don for his 21 years of service to Eaton and his 8 years leading our Investor Relations efforts," said Fearon. "He’s done an outstanding job communicating our strategy to the investment community and managing relationships with investors."

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 99,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON CORPORATION PLC
05:06pEATON : Names Yan Jin Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
BU
10:47aEATON : to Sell Automotive Fluid Conveyance Business
DJ
10:42aEATON : Plans to Spin Off Lighting Business -- Update
DJ
09:15aEATON CORP PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:09aEATON : Plans to Spin Off Lighting Business
DJ
08:46aEATON : Announces Intent to Spin Off Its Lighting Business
BU
02/27EATON : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 8 Percent
BU
02/27EATON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/20EATON : Announces Live Webcast of March 1, 2019 Annual Investor Conference
BU
02/12EATON CORP PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 368 M
EBIT 2019 3 248 M
Net income 2019 2 511 M
Debt 2019 6 457 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,61
P/E ratio 2020 12,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 34 572 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.45%34 572
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.16%70 635
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.57%45 039
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.71%41 886
NIDEC CORPORATION13.60%35 940
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.60%31 702
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.