EATON CORPORATION PLC (ETN)

EATON CORPORATION PLC (ETN)
News

Eaton : Plans to Challenge Order to Pay $293 Million Arbitration Award

08/29/2018 | 11:24pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Eaton Corp. (ETN) said Wednesday it plans to challenge a $293 million award from an arbitration panel in connection with its 2012 acquisition of Cooper Industries.

The power-management company said the panel's award on Aug. 23 is related to claims brought by Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Co. Eaton has said the dispute is related to Pepsi's claims of being harmed by a 2011 settlement agreement resolving litigation Pneumo Abex LLC had brought against various Cooper entities.

Eaton on Wednesday said the award is expected to result in a $205 million after-tax expense on the company's books in the third quarter, reducing earnings per share by 47 cents.

Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading at $83.57. Shares had gained 5.8% this year.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 635 M
EBIT 2018 2 955 M
Net income 2018 2 333 M
Debt 2018 6 754 M
Yield 2018 3,11%
P/E ratio 2018 15,74
P/E ratio 2019 14,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 36 003 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 90,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC5.16%36 003
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.31%68 819
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.99%48 172
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.45%47 703
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.59%42 604
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.88%36 548
