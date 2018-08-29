Eaton : Plans to Challenge Order to Pay $293 Million Arbitration Award

By Bowdeya Tweh



Eaton Corp. (ETN) said Wednesday it plans to challenge a $293 million award from an arbitration panel in connection with its 2012 acquisition of Cooper Industries.

The power-management company said the panel's award on Aug. 23 is related to claims brought by Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Co. Eaton has said the dispute is related to Pepsi's claims of being harmed by a 2011 settlement agreement resolving litigation Pneumo Abex LLC had brought against various Cooper entities.

Eaton on Wednesday said the award is expected to result in a $205 million after-tax expense on the company's books in the third quarter, reducing earnings per share by 47 cents.

Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading at $83.57. Shares had gained 5.8% this year.

