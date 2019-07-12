Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : Second -quarter-2019-Earnings

07/12/2019

Date: July 12, 2019

DUBLIN, Ireland … Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss second quarter 2019 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results link on Eaton's home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energyefficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

Contact:

Cara Klaer, Media Relations, +1 (248) 864-9875

Yan Jin, Investor Relations, +1 (440) 523-7558

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:14:01 UTC
