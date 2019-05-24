Log in
Eaton : Specialized Disclosure Report

05/24/2019

FORMSD

Eaton Corp plc - ETN

Filed: May 24, 2019 (period: )

Specialized Disclosure Report

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM SD

Specialized Disclosure Report

EATON CORPORATION plc

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ireland

000-54863

98-1059235

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

of incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

Eaton House, 30 Pembroke Road

Dublin 4, Ireland

D04 Y0C2

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Nigel Crawford, +353 1637 2900

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the

person to contact in connection with this report.)

Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information on this form applies:

  • Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

Section 1 - Conflict Minerals Disclosure

Item 1.01 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report

Conflicts Minerals Disclosure

The description of our reasonable country of origin inquiry process and the results of our inquiry are included in our Conflict Minerals Report, attached as Exhibit 1.01 to this Form SD.

A copy of Eaton Corporation plc's Conflict Minerals Report is publicly available at http://www.eaton.com/content/eaton/us/en-us/company/policies-and- statements/responsible-sourcing-of-conflict-minerals0.html.html.

Item 1.02 Exhibit

A copy of Eaton Corporation plc's Conflict Minerals Report as required by Item 1.01 is provided as Exhibit 1.01 hereto.

Section 2 - Exhibits

Item 2.01 Exhibit

Exhibit 1.01 - Conflict Minerals Report as required by Items 1.01 and 1.02 of this Form SD.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.

Eaton Corporation plc

Date: May 24, 2019

By: /s/ Nigel Crawford

Nigel Crawford

Vice President and Secretary

Exhibit 1.01

EATON CORPORATION plc

CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

This Conflict Minerals Report (Report) is filed as an exhibit to Eaton's Form SD as required by Rule 13p-1 (the Rule) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, the Company, we, us or our) is required to perform a reasonable country of origin inquiry into the sources of necessary conflict minerals in our products and disclose the results of such diligence. Conflict minerals have been defined as tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (the Minerals). The design of our due diligence and related results are described below.

A copy of Eaton Corporation plc's Conflict Minerals Report is publicly available at www.eaton.com under "Responsible Sourcing of Conflict Minerals" at: http://www.eaton.com/content/eaton/us/en-us/company/policies-and-statements/responsible-sourcing-of-conflict-minerals0.html.html. The contents of our website referred to in this Report are not incorporated by reference into this Report.

1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

Eaton Corporation plc is a power management company with 2018 net sales of $21.6 billion. The Company provides energy-efficient solutions that help its customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services.

Eaton has six principal business segments: Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility. In 2018, Eaton considers all products to be in-scope and include, but are not limited to:

Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services

The Electrical Products segment consists of electrical components, industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality, emergency lighting, fire detection, wiring devices, structural support systems, circuit protection, and lighting products. The Electrical Systems and Services segment consists of power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality, hazardous duty electrical equipment, intrinsically safe explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Hydraulics

The Hydraulics segment is a global leader in hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile

equipment. Eaton offers a wide range of power products including pumps, motors and hydraulic power units; a broad range of controls and sensing products including valves, cylinders and electronic controls; a full range of fluid conveyance products including industrial and hydraulic hose, fittings, and assemblies, thermoplastic hose and tubing, couplings, connectors, and assembly equipment; filtration systems solutions; industrial drum and disc brakes; and golf grips.

Aerospace

The Aerospace segment is a leading global supplier of aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. Products include hydraulic power generation systems for aerospace applications including pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hose and fittings, electro- hydraulic pumps; controls and sensing products including valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems and nose wheel steering systems; fluid conveyance products, including hose, thermoplastic tubing, fittings, adapters, couplings, sealing and ducting; and fuel systems including fuel pumps, sensors, valves, adapters and regulators.

Vehicle

The Vehicle segment is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and supply of: drivetrain, powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance, and safety of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Products include transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors and conveyance products for the global vehicle industry.

