Eaton : Specialized Disclosure Report

Exhibit 1.01

EATON CORPORATION plc

CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

This Conflict Minerals Report (Report) is filed as an exhibit to Eaton's Form SD as required by Rule 13p-1 (the Rule) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, the Company, we, us or our) is required to perform a reasonable country of origin inquiry into the sources of necessary conflict minerals in our products and disclose the results of such diligence. Conflict minerals have been defined as tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (the Minerals). The design of our due diligence and related results are described below.

A copy of Eaton Corporation plc's Conflict Minerals Report is publicly available at www.eaton.com under "Responsible Sourcing of Conflict Minerals" at: http://www.eaton.com/content/eaton/us/en-us/company/policies-and-statements/responsible-sourcing-of-conflict-minerals0.html.html. The contents of our website referred to in this Report are not incorporated by reference into this Report.

1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

Eaton Corporation plc is a power management company with 2018 net sales of $21.6 billion. The Company provides energy-efficient solutions that help its customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services.

Eaton has six principal business segments: Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility. In 2018, Eaton considers all products to be in-scope and include, but are not limited to:

Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services

The Electrical Products segment consists of electrical components, industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality, emergency lighting, fire detection, wiring devices, structural support systems, circuit protection, and lighting products. The Electrical Systems and Services segment consists of power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality, hazardous duty electrical equipment, intrinsically safe explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Hydraulics

The Hydraulics segment is a global leader in hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile

equipment. Eaton offers a wide range of power products including pumps, motors and hydraulic power units; a broad range of controls and sensing products including valves, cylinders and electronic controls; a full range of fluid conveyance products including industrial and hydraulic hose, fittings, and assemblies, thermoplastic hose and tubing, couplings, connectors, and assembly equipment; filtration systems solutions; industrial drum and disc brakes; and golf grips.

Aerospace

The Aerospace segment is a leading global supplier of aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. Products include hydraulic power generation systems for aerospace applications including pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hose and fittings, electro- hydraulic pumps; controls and sensing products including valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems and nose wheel steering systems; fluid conveyance products, including hose, thermoplastic tubing, fittings, adapters, couplings, sealing and ducting; and fuel systems including fuel pumps, sensors, valves, adapters and regulators.

Vehicle

The Vehicle segment is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and supply of: drivetrain, powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance, and safety of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Products include transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors and conveyance products for the global vehicle industry.