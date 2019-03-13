Eaton : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Morningstar® Document Research℠

FORM 4

Eaton Corp plc - ETN

Filed: March 13, 2019 (period: March 11, 2019)

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. These ordinary shares are held in the Eaton Savings Plan.

Remarks:

President - Aerospace Group of Eaton Corporation, a subsidiary of the Issuer.

/s/ Lizbeth L. Wright, as Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

03/13/2019

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Source: Eaton Corp plc, 4, March 13, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.