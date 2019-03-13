Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

03/13/2019

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM 4

Eaton Corp plc - ETN

Filed: March 13, 2019 (period: March 11, 2019)

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. These ordinary shares are held in the Eaton Savings Plan.

Remarks:

President - Aerospace Group of Eaton Corporation, a subsidiary of the Issuer.

/s/ Lizbeth L. Wright, as Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

03/13/2019

Source: Eaton Corp plc, 4, March 13, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 13 March 2019
Latest news on EATON CORPORATION PLC
03/07EATON : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials C..
BU
03/07EATON CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04EATON : announces intent to spin off its Lighting business
AQ
03/04EATON : names Yan Jin senior vice president, Investor Relations
AQ
03/02EATON : Names Yan Jin Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
AQ
03/01EATON : Names Yan Jin Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
BU
03/01EATON : to Sell Automotive Fluid Conveyance Business
DJ
03/01EATON : Plans to Spin Off Lighting Business -- Update
DJ
03/01EATON CORP PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01EATON : Plans to Spin Off Lighting Business
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 378 M
EBIT 2019 3 248 M
Net income 2019 2 490 M
Debt 2019 6 492 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 13,77
P/E ratio 2020 12,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capitalization 34 040 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.04%34 040
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.57%73 314
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.71%45 145
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.67%41 376
NIDEC CORPORATION13.43%36 067
KYOCERA CORP19.11%21 457
