Eaton : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

These shares were acquired upon the vesting of certain performance share awards.
These restricted stock units were granted on February 25, 2020 and vest as follows: 33% on the first and second anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 34% on the third anniversary of the grant date.
These stock options become exercisable as follows: 33% on the first and second anniversary of the date of the grant and the remaining 34% on the third anniversary of the date of the grant.
President - Aerospace Group of Eaton Corporation, a subsidiary of the Issuer.
02/27/2020
