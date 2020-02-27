Eaton : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Log in
02/27/2020 | 06:21pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

CHERUVATATH NANDAKUMAR

Eaton Corp plc[ ETN ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

02/25/2020

See Remarks below.

1000 EATON BLVD.

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

CLEVELAND OH

44122

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Ordinary Shares

02/26/2020

A

4,170(1)

A

$0

16,650

D

Ordinary Shares

02/26/2020

M

1,029

A

$0

17,679

D

Ordinary Shares

02/26/2020

F

356

D

$98.16

17,323

D

Ordinary Shares

1,911.49

I

by trustee

of ESP

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

Derivative Security

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr. 3,

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

02/25/2021(2)

(3)

Ordinary

2,310

Stock

$0.0

02/25/2020

A

2,310

$0

2,310

D

Shares

Units

Stock

$98.21

02/25/2020

A

15,000

02/25/2021(4)

02/25/2030

Ordinary

15,000

$0

15,000

D

Option

Shares

Restricted

(3)

Ordinary

1,029

Stock

$0.0

02/26/2020

M

1,029

02/26/2020

$0

2,091

D

Shares

Units

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These shares were acquired upon the vesting of certain performance share awards.
  2. These restricted stock units were granted on February 25, 2020 and vest as follows: 33% on the first and second anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 34% on the third anniversary of the grant date.
  3. This field is not applicable.
  4. These stock options become exercisable as follows: 33% on the first and second anniversary of the date of the grant and the remaining 34% on the third anniversary of the date of the grant.

Remarks:

President - Aerospace Group of Eaton Corporation, a subsidiary of the Issuer.

/s/ Lizbeth L. Wright, as

02/27/2020

Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 23:20:02 UTC
