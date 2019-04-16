Eaton : Sustainability progress report

Solving today's most challenging power management issues
The world is facing many power management challenges-and Eaton's products and services are part of the solution. Years ago we set out on a path to offer the best power management technologies and services that reduce impacts-from sourcing materials to end of product life. While we're proud of how far we've come, we know we have to keep improving for all our stakeholders. We remain committed to creating a better future for the planet and our fellow global citizens.
Executive Summary
Thinking differently about our business, our local communities, our world
As a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, our products and solutions help customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely, reliably and sustainably. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. To build sustainable value over time, we encourage each of our employees to think differently about our business, our communities and the positive impact we can have on the world. Read more about financial results in our Annual Report on our Investor Relationsweb page.
We recognize our company has a unique purpose in today's world. We create products and services that help our customers-and their customers-use power in a way that improves the quality of life and the environment. We understand our place within
the larger context of social change and environmental stewardship. We align closely with five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We are committed to being the best global citizen we can be and helping others achieve their goals as well.
Our vision
To improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services
Financial goals
Driving financial performance through organic growth, margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation
Environmental and social aspirational goals
1Be the preferred supplier to our customers
and channel partners
2Make work exciting, engaging and meaningful for our employees
3Ensure the safety, health and wellness of our employees
Governance
4Be a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry
5Make our communities stronger
6Be active stewards of the environment
Doing business right through processes, procedures and practices embedded at all levels of the organization-Board of Directors, Senior Leadership Committee, management, employees