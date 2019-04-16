Eaton : Sustainability progress report

Thinking differently about our business, our local communities, our world

As a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, our products and solutions help customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely, reliably and sustainably. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. To build sustainable value over time, we encourage each of our employees to think differently about our business, our communities and the positive impact we can have on the world. Read more about financial results in our Annual Report on our Investor Relationsweb page.

We recognize our company has a unique purpose in today's world. We create products and services that help our customers-and their customers-use power in a way that improves the quality of life and the environment. We understand our place within

the larger context of social change and environmental stewardship. We align closely with five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We are committed to being the best global citizen we can be and helping others achieve their goals as well.