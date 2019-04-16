Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Corporation PLC    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : Sustainability progress report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Sustainability at Eaton executive summary

April 2019

Solving today's most challenging power management issues

The world is facing many power management challenges-and Eaton's products and services are part of the solution. Years ago we set out on a path to offer the best power management technologies and services that reduce impacts-from sourcing materials to end of product life. While we're proud of how far we've come, we know we have to keep improving for all our stakeholders. We remain committed to creating a better future for the planet and our fellow global citizens.

2

EATONExecutive Summary

3

Thinking differently about our business, our local communities, our world

As a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, our products and solutions help customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely, reliably and sustainably. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. To build sustainable value over time, we encourage each of our employees to think differently about our business, our communities and the positive impact we can have on the world. Read more about financial results in our Annual Report on our Investor Relationsweb page.

We recognize our company has a unique purpose in today's world. We create products and services that help our customers-and their customers-use power in a way that improves the quality of life and the environment. We understand our place within

the larger context of social change and environmental stewardship. We align closely with five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We are committed to being the best global citizen we can be and helping others achieve their goals as well.

4

Our vision

To improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services

Financial goals

Driving financial performance through organic growth, margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation

Environmental and social aspirational goals

1Be the preferred supplier to our customers

and channel partners

2Make work exciting, engaging and meaningful for our employees

3Ensure the safety, health and wellness of our employees

Governance

4Be a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry

5Make our communities stronger

6Be active stewards of the environment

Doing business right through processes, procedures and practices embedded at all levels of the organization-Board of Directors, Senior Leadership Committee, management, employees

EATONExecutive Summary

5

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON CORPORATION PLC
05:48pEATON : Sustainability progress report
PU
04/15EATON : Completes the Acquisition of a Controlling Interest in Ulusoy Elektrik
BU
04/08EATON : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings on April 30, 2019
BU
04/02EATON : Named to FTSE4Good Index Series
BU
04/01EATON : names Tim Darkes president, Corporate and Electrical Sector, EMEA
PU
03/28EATON : News release I EMEA President Tim Darkes I Eaton
PU
03/25EATON : Following LEED's example, a new resiliency-based safety standard for str..
PU
03/25KEY FINDINGS OF THE POWER QUALITY MA : Key Players General Electric, ABB, Schnei..
AQ
03/20EATON : Looks Like a Good Investment For Dividend Hunters
AQ
03/15EATON : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 352 M
EBIT 2019 3 278 M
Net income 2019 2 489 M
Debt 2019 6 480 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 35 469 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 88,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.17%35 469
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.62%78 163
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.71%48 355
EMERSON ELECTRIC20.17%44 130
NIDEC CORPORATION33.39%42 177
KYOCERA CORP29.39%23 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About