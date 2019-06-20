Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

Eaton : Uses Additive Manufacturing to Supply Parts to Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

06/20/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Power management company Eaton will use additive manufacturing to supply the aluminum housing and valve for the ram air valve assembly on Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation’s (AIDC) Advanced Jet Trainer. By leveraging additive manufacturing processes, Eaton reduced the development time by 75 percent while providing additional performance benefits for the customer.

Eaton redesigned the assembly for additive manufacturing, yielding significant advantages. A total of 22 parts were consolidated into two printed parts, reducing assembly time and eliminating potential leak paths through seals and threaded joints. The use of additive manufacturing also reduced part weight.

“We recognized the valuable role additive manufacturing could play in meeting the compressed timeline necessary for this program as well as offering a superior solution for this assembly. AIDC has been an excellent partner in the development effort,” said Nanda Kumar, president, Aerospace Group, Eaton. “We see additive technologies as a growing opportunity that will continue to strengthen Eaton’s competitive advantage. We look forward to leveraging our materials knowledge and process expertise to develop a pipeline of applications to deliver cost, performance and lead time benefits for future Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation programs.”

Under terms of the agreement, Eaton will supply the ram air scoop beginning in 2019. The parts will be produced at Eaton’s AS9100 certified Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence and assembled at Eaton’s aerospace manufacturing site in Los Angeles, California. The delivery of this flight hardware represents another significant step forward in Eaton’s additive manufacturing program and is Eaton’s first military flight hardware application for aluminum laser powder bed fusion (Al L-PBF).

In the aerospace industry, Eaton is a leading supplier of products and technologies for hydraulic systems, fuel and inerting systems, motion control and engine solutions. Eaton's portfolio includes hydraulic engine-driven and electro-hydraulic pumps, control and storage equipment, distribution components and motors; engine and airframe fuel pumps, fuel-control valves, aerial- and ground-fueling equipment, lightning protection devices, and fuel-gauging and fuel-inerting systems; electrical generators, secondary flight-control actuators, door and utility actuators, and nose wheel steering and actuation-control systems; air-distribution products, pressure sensors, static and dynamic seals, and fluid-health monitoring products and systems; and aftermarket service and support. Eaton serves commercial and military aerospace, marine, and defense markets worldwide.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
