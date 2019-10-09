Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 29, 2019

10/09/2019

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 017 M
EBIT 2019 3 129 M
Net income 2019 2 436 M
Debt 2019 6 875 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 32 025 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,65  $
Last Close Price 76,25  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.05%32 025
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.96%73 841
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.79%44 953
NIDEC CORPORATION22.99%40 142
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.71%38 850
KYOCERA CORPORATION26.04%22 661
