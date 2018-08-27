Eaton : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2018

Log in
08/27/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Rick Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Fearon will be making comments at 11 a.m. United States Pacific Daylight Time, discussing the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

A real-time audio web cast of the presentation will be available at www.eaton.com. An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 662 M
EBIT 2018 2 960 M
Net income 2018 2 333 M
Debt 2018 6 754 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 15,36
P/E ratio 2019 14,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 35 063 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 90,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.42%35 063
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.04%66 274
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.44%47 493
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.06%46 850
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.71%41 134
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.40%36 304
