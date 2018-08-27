Eaton : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2018

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Rick
Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, will
participate in the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna
Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
Fearon will be making comments at 11 a.m. United States Pacific Daylight
Time, discussing the company’s business prospects with securities
analysts and institutional investors.
A real-time audio web cast of the presentation will be available at www.eaton.com.
An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same
link.
Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We
provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively
manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently,
safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of
life and the environment through the use of power management
technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and
sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.
