Eaton : transforms circuit breakers with connectivity, intelligence into next generation IoT technology supporting fail-safe buildings and processes

Power management company Eaton has unveiled its latest innovation in
circuit protection technology with the release of the Power
Defense™ molded case circuit breakers. Eaton’s new and globally
certified molded case circuit breaker provides in-depth system
visibility and predictive diagnostics in a foundational electrical
system component. The Power Defense circuit breakers generate real-time,
data-driven insights that can improve system reliability and cost
savings, and optimize operational efficiency for global original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial construction and data center
applications.
By 2040, Asia-Pacific will account for over 40 percent of the world's
cumulative energy investments. As Southeast Asia undergoes urbanization,
it will need to add 354 gigawatts of extra capacity for power generation
within the same time frame. With the building and construction sector
being one of the biggest energy consumers in ASEAN, the region is
developing a Green Building Code to drive sustainable building
practices. Anticipating the rising demand for better energy efficiency
and levels of sustainability, Eaton offers the Power Defense circuit
case breakers as part of its range of power management solutions to
address these needs.
Traditional thermal magnetic breakers are designed to protect people and
equipment from overcurrent or electrical overloads, but do not provide
data on what originally caused the event or where it occurred. By adding
connectivity and intelligence to circuit protection, Eaton created an
integrated, automated solution that provides both industry-leading
circuit protection and the ability to generate actionable breaker and
power management data. Now, in the event of a fault, Eaton Power Defense
circuit breakers provide visibility into where and why a fault occurred,
making it easier and faster to restore power.
“Tapping into our ethos of making what matters work, Eaton builds upon
our established leadership in circuit protection technology to empower
customers with greater oversight,” said Jimmy Yam, vice president of
sales for Eaton’s Electrical Sector in East Asia. “The Power Defense
circuit breakers bring extensive predictive capabilities that enhance
the safety and reliability of any power management system. Now,
customers can adopt a proactive maintenance approach that ensures
resources are better allocated, and downtime is minimized.”
With Power Xpert® Release electronic trip units, Eaton Power Defense
circuit breakers provide off-the-shelf communications, energy metering
and sophisticated algorithms that deliver critical data about the power
distribution system and energy usage. The trip units monitor and report
current, voltage and real power consumed, while also providing data to
generate waveforms and visually analyze safety and power availability.
The Power Defense technology incorporates Eaton’s ArcFlash Reduction
Maintenance System™ and Zone Selective Interlock (ZSI) technology to
advance safety. Eaton’s ArcFlash Reduction Maintenance Technology is
designed to reduce dangerous incident energy levels, and can be
activated remotely by personnel, while ZSI helps protect equipment by
intelligently selecting faster trip times. The Power Defense circuit
breakers also enable personnel to perform ZSI system testing with visual
status indication to improve productivity.
The globally accredited Power Defense platform meets a variety of
industry standards, including applicable UL®, International
Electrotechnical Committee (IEC), China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) and
Canadian Standards Association (CSA).
To learn more, visit https://www.eaton.com/SEAsia/ProductsSolutions/Electrical/ProductsServices/PowerDistributionComponents/MoldedCaseCircuitBreakers/PowerDefense.
Having served various countries in Asia Pacific for more than 40 years,
Eaton is equipped with a deep understanding of the region’s unique
energy landscape – from emerging economies to developed markets. Spurred
by the power needs and trends of tropical data centers, smart buildings,
utilities and digital transformation programs, Eaton in Asia Pacific has
grown rapidly to address the region's technology and energy demands.
About Eaton
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion.
Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage
electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and
sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life
and the environment through the use of power management technologies and
services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to
customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.
