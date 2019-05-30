Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Corporation PLC    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : transforms circuit breakers with connectivity, intelligence into next generation IoT technology supporting fail-safe buildings and processes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

  • Eaton’s Power Defense molded case circuit breakers provide game-changing intelligence for essential power system component in global applications
  • The Power Defense platform enables predictive diagnostics and real-time monitoring to dramatically improve maintenance and power system protection

Power management company Eaton has unveiled its latest innovation in circuit protection technology with the release of the Power Defense™ molded case circuit breakers. Eaton’s new and globally certified molded case circuit breaker provides in-depth system visibility and predictive diagnostics in a foundational electrical system component. The Power Defense circuit breakers generate real-time, data-driven insights that can improve system reliability and cost savings, and optimize operational efficiency for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial construction and data center applications.

By 2040, Asia-Pacific will account for over 40 percent of the world's cumulative energy investments. As Southeast Asia undergoes urbanization, it will need to add 354 gigawatts of extra capacity for power generation within the same time frame. With the building and construction sector being one of the biggest energy consumers in ASEAN, the region is developing a Green Building Code to drive sustainable building practices. Anticipating the rising demand for better energy efficiency and levels of sustainability, Eaton offers the Power Defense circuit case breakers as part of its range of power management solutions to address these needs.

Traditional thermal magnetic breakers are designed to protect people and equipment from overcurrent or electrical overloads, but do not provide data on what originally caused the event or where it occurred. By adding connectivity and intelligence to circuit protection, Eaton created an integrated, automated solution that provides both industry-leading circuit protection and the ability to generate actionable breaker and power management data. Now, in the event of a fault, Eaton Power Defense circuit breakers provide visibility into where and why a fault occurred, making it easier and faster to restore power.

“Tapping into our ethos of making what matters work, Eaton builds upon our established leadership in circuit protection technology to empower customers with greater oversight,” said Jimmy Yam, vice president of sales for Eaton’s Electrical Sector in East Asia. “The Power Defense circuit breakers bring extensive predictive capabilities that enhance the safety and reliability of any power management system. Now, customers can adopt a proactive maintenance approach that ensures resources are better allocated, and downtime is minimized.”

With Power Xpert® Release electronic trip units, Eaton Power Defense circuit breakers provide off-the-shelf communications, energy metering and sophisticated algorithms that deliver critical data about the power distribution system and energy usage. The trip units monitor and report current, voltage and real power consumed, while also providing data to generate waveforms and visually analyze safety and power availability.

The Power Defense technology incorporates Eaton’s ArcFlash Reduction Maintenance System™ and Zone Selective Interlock (ZSI) technology to advance safety. Eaton’s ArcFlash Reduction Maintenance Technology is designed to reduce dangerous incident energy levels, and can be activated remotely by personnel, while ZSI helps protect equipment by intelligently selecting faster trip times. The Power Defense circuit breakers also enable personnel to perform ZSI system testing with visual status indication to improve productivity.

The globally accredited Power Defense platform meets a variety of industry standards, including applicable UL®, International Electrotechnical Committee (IEC), China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

To learn more, visit https://www.eaton.com/SEAsia/ProductsSolutions/Electrical/ProductsServices/PowerDistributionComponents/MoldedCaseCircuitBreakers/PowerDefense.

For all of the latest news, follow Eaton on Eaton LinkedIn company page.

Having served various countries in Asia Pacific for more than 40 years, Eaton is equipped with a deep understanding of the region’s unique energy landscape – from emerging economies to developed markets. Spurred by the power needs and trends of tropical data centers, smart buildings, utilities and digital transformation programs, Eaton in Asia Pacific has grown rapidly to address the region's technology and energy demands.

About Eaton

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON CORPORATION PLC
09:06pEATON : transforms circuit breakers with connectivity, intelligence into next ge..
BU
01:59aEATON : NEC 2020 code changes look to set new standards in GFCI protection
PU
05/24EATON : Specialized Disclosure Report
PU
05/22EATON : To Participate in Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials & Mater..
BU
05/13EATON : Amendment to a previously filed Form 4
PU
05/07EATON : to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2019
BU
05/07EATON : Named to IDG's CIO 100 List for Excellence in Information Technology
BU
05/02EATON CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/30EATON : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
04/30EATON : Quarterly report with a continuing view of a company's financial positio..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 287 M
EBIT 2019 3 285 M
Net income 2019 2 478 M
Debt 2019 5 710 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,97
P/E ratio 2020 12,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 31 982 M
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 89,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.09%31 982
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.02%69 427
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.29%45 927
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.43%37 510
NIDEC CORPORATION15.79%37 183
KYOCERA CORP26.81%23 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About