Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Vance Corp    EV

EATON VANCE CORP

(EV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance Corp. : Reports June 30, 2019 Assets under Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:11am EDT

BOSTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $474.4 billion on June 30, 2019. This compares to $469.9 billion on April 30, 2019, the close of the company's second fiscal quarter.










Assets under Management




(in billions)




June 30,


April 30,




2019


2019


By investment vehicle:






Funds(1)


$            172.4


$                171.0


Institutional separate accounts


160.8


160.4


Individual separate accounts


141.2


138.5


  Total


$            474.4


$                469.9








By investment mandate:






Equity(2)


$            127.0


$                125.9


Fixed income(3)


90.2


86.7


Floating-rate income


38.9


39.7


Alternative


9.1


9.4


Portfolio implementation


126.8


125.4


Exposure management


82.4


82.8


  Total


$            474.4


$                469.9








By investment affiliate:






Eaton Vance Management


$            186.9


$                184.6


Parametric


246.1


245.2


Atlanta Capital


26.5


25.7


Calvert Research and Management


14.9


14.4


  Total


$            474.4


$                469.9








(1) Fund assets include assets of cash management funds.




(2) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates.




(3) Includes cash management mandates.




Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.


 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-reports-june-30-2019-assets-under-management-300884095.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON VANCE CORP
10:30aEATON VANCE : reports June 30, 2019 assets under management
PU
10:11aEATON VANCE CORP. : Reports June 30, 2019 Assets under Management
PR
07/10EATON VANCE CORP. : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes the Repurchase of..
PR
06/26EATON VANCE : Announces Strategic Initiative to Strengthen Leadership Positions ..
PR
06/21EATON VANCE : Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces Changes To Investment Str..
PR
06/21EATON VANCE : Lance Garrison, CFA, Principal of Atlanta Capital Management, sele..
PR
06/21EATON VANCE : Parametric Announces New Head of Responsible Investing and the Exp..
PR
06/19EATON VANCE : Adds Kelley G. Baccei and Jeffrey D. Mueller to High-Yield Bond Fu..
PR
06/05EATON VANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
06/04EATON VANCE : Affiliate Atlanta Capital Management Celebrates 50ᵗʰ An..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About