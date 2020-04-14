Log in
EATON VANCE CORP.

(EV)
Eaton Vance Corp. : Reports March 31, 2020 Assets under Management

04/14/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

BOSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $436.8 billion on March 31, 2020. This compares to $518.2 billion on January 31, 2020, the close of the Company's first fiscal quarter.




Assets under Management





(in billions)





March 31,


January 31,





2020


2020



By investment vehicle:







Funds


$            150.8


$                180.5



Institutional separate accounts


147.2


175.3



Individual separate accounts


138.8


162.4



  Total


$            436.8


$                518.2










By investment mandate:







Equity(1)


$            111.7


$                138.7



Fixed income(2)


59.5


64.3



Floating-rate income


27.5


33.8



Alternative(3)


7.3


8.6



Parametric custom portfolios(4)


145.9


175.3



Parametric overlay services


84.9


97.5



  Total


$            436.8


$                518.2










By investment affiliate:







Eaton Vance Management


$            126.7


$                150.0



Parametric


270.6


320.8



Atlanta Capital


20.1


25.6



Calvert 


19.4


21.8



  Total


$            436.8


$                518.2










(1) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates.  Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.


(2) Includes cash management mandates.  Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. 


(3) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.




(4) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. 

Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-reports-march-31-2020-assets-under-management-301040415.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
