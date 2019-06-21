Eaton Vance : Lance Garrison, CFA, Principal of Atlanta Capital Management, selected to join the SASB Standards Advisory Group

ATLANTA, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC (Atlanta Capital), an affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), announced today that Lance Garrison, CFA, Vice President and Principal of Atlanta Capital, has been selected to join the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards Advisory Group (SAG). Mr. Garrison will work to enhance sustainability-related disclosure by advising SASB on matters of implementation and emerging issues that should be considered in the standards development process.

The SASB SAG is composed of individuals from leading operating companies, financial institutions and third parties with industry experience who recognize the need for consistent, comparable and reliable disclosure of material environmental, social and governance (ESG) information.

Mr. Garrison is a portfolio manager of Calvert Equity Fund (Class A: CSIEX), Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Focused Growth Fund (Class A: EAALX) and Atlanta Capital's High Quality Calvert Equity, High Quality Growth Plus, and High Quality Focused Growth separate account strategies. Mr. Garrison earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Florida and an M.B.A from Northwestern University. Mr. Garrison is a Chartered SRI Counselor, holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) credential and is a Subject Matter Expert with SASB.

"Integrating ESG factors into investment decisions requires the investor to understand how sustainability information impacts investment analysis," said R. Kelly Williams, Jr, President and Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Capital. "I am confident Lance's efforts with SASB will help investors benefit from enhanced disclosure of ESG information."

"Our team is eager to receive valuable market feedback from Lance and the other members of the SAG who comprehend the ever-changing sustainability issues impacting their industries," said Bryan Esterly, Director of Research – Standards at SASB. "The diversity of backgrounds and perspectives will be critical as we look to ensure the standards are globally applicable, cost-effective for companies, and decision-useful for investors."

About Atlanta Capital

Atlanta Capital specializes in the active management of high-quality stock and bond portfolios using bottom-up fundamental analysis. The firm's equity approach focuses on investing in companies with a demonstrated history of consistent growth and earnings stability. Fixed income investments emphasize securities with stable and predictable cash flows, and low credit and event risk. Atlanta Capital has a long history of steadfast adherence to high-quality investing over market cycles. Located in Atlanta, the firm manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. For more information, visit atlcap.com.

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management (Calvert) is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. With roots in responsible investing back to 1982, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. For more information, visit calvert.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $469.9 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

About SASB

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Foundation (SASB) is an independent, nonprofit standard-setting organization that develops and maintains robust reporting standards that enable businesses around the world to identify, manage and communicate financially material sustainability information to investors. SASB standards are evidence-based, developed with broad market participation, and are designed to be cost-effective for companies and decision-useful for investors. To download any of the 77 industry-specific standards, or learn more about SASB, please visit www.SASB.org.

The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell Fund shares. Each Fund is subject to numerous risks, including investment risks. No Fund is a complete investment program and an investor may lose money investing in the Fund.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.