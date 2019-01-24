Eaton Vance : Parametric Announces Upcoming Departure of Timothy W. Atwill

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (Parametric), an affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), today announced that Timothy W. Atwill, CFA, Head of Investment Strategy within Parametric's Seattle investment office, will be leaving Parametric and the investment management industry for personal reasons, effective June 30, 2019.

As reported in November 2018, Mr. Atwill was to assume the role of co-Chief Investment Officer of Parametric, along with Thomas B. Lee, CFA, Managing Director for Investment Strategy and Research in Parametric's Minneapolis Investment Center, on November 1, 2019. These changes were prompted by the integration of Parametric's investment and research teams following the November 2019 retirement of Jack Hansen, Chief Investment Officer of Parametric's Minneapolis Investment Center, as previously announced. With Mr. Atwill's departure, Tom Lee will become Chief Investment Officer of Parametric in November.

According to Brian Langstraat, Chief Executive Officer, Parametric, "Tim is a great professional and human being, and it has been a pleasure to work with him. His leadership was integral to the development and implementation of our collaborative approach to systematic investment management focused on delivering high-quality, consistent performance."

Mr. Langstraat continued, "We will continue to expand our investment and research teams and resources, which are a critical part of this organizational transition. In his role as Chief Investment Officer, Tom Lee will have the support of a deep team of established investment leaders. In addition, we are actively recruiting for key roles as we position ourselves to continue to serve our clients and innovate as the market and the industry evolve. Over the coming months, we expect to hire for positions in responsible investing, quantitative equity research and portfolio construction, and liquid alternatives research and portfolio construction."

With Mr. Atwill's upcoming departure, Parametric is today announcing several promotions on the investment and research team, effective June 30, 2019:

Jennifer Sireklove, currently Head of Responsible Investing, will become Managing Director, Investment Strategy. In this role, she will be responsible for all equity (domestic, international and emerging markets) and commodity strategies previously overseen by Mr. Atwill. Ms. Sireklove will continue to oversee the firm's responsible investing team until a new leader is hired.

Greg Liebl, currently co-portfolio manager of the Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund, will become Senior Investment Strategist supporting Parametric's systematic alpha strategies. Mr. Liebl will continue as a manager of the Commodity Strategy Fund.

Paul Bouchey, currently CIO leading Parametric's investment, research and strategy activities for Seattle-based strategies, will become co-strategist for the firm's systematic alpha strategies, along with Ms. Sireklove. As previously reported in November 2018, Mr. Bouchey will also become Global Head of Research & Development effective November 1, 2019.

Effective May 1, 2019, Mr. Atwill's portfolio management responsibilities will transition to other Parametric portfolio managers as follows:

Parametric Fund Portfolio Managers effective May 1,2019* Parametric Emerging Markets Fund Thomas Seto Paul Bouchey-NEW Jennifer Sireklove-NEW Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets

Fund Thomas Seto Paul Bouchey-NEW Jennifer Sireklove-NEW Parametric International Equity Fund Thomas Seto Paul Bouchey Jennifer Sireklove-NEW Parametric Tax-Managed International Equity

Fund Thomas Seto Paul Bouchey Jennifer Sireklove-NEW Parametric Dividend Income Fund Thomas Seto Alexander. Paulsen Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund Thomas Seto Greg Liebl

Parametric Fund Portfolio Managers effective May 1,2019* Eaton Vance International (Ireland)

Parametric Emerging Markets Fund Thomas Seto Paul Bouchey – NEW Jennifer Sireklove –NEW

