Eaton Vance : Report of the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2020 0 05/20/2020 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields News Release Contacts: Laurie G. Hylton 617.672.8527 Eric Senay 617.672.6744 Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2020 Boston, MA, May 20, 2020 - Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported earnings per diluted share of $0.65 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 27 percent from $0.89 of earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and a decrease of 29 percent from $0.91 of earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share(1)(2) of $0.80 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, unchanged from the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and a decrease of 6 percent from $0.85 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings exceeded earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) by $0.15 per diluted share, reflecting the reversal of $16.8 million of net losses of consolidated investment entities and the Company's other seed capital investments, the add-back of $1.8 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and the reversal of $1.1 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock‐based compensation awards. Earnings under U.S. GAAP exceeded adjusted earnings per diluted share by $0.09 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting the reversal of $11.4 million of net gains of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, the add-back of $1.8 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and the reversal of $0.3 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, earnings under U.S. GAAP exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.06 per diluted share, reflecting the reversal of $3.6 million of net gains of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, the add- Effective this quarter, the Company's calculation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures excludes the impact of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities (collectively, consolidated investment entities) and other seed capital investments. Adjustments to GAAP operating income include the add-back of management fee revenue received from consolidated investment entities that are eliminated in consolidation and the non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds recognized in consolidation. Adjustments to GAAP net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders include the after-tax impact of these adjustments to operating income and the elimination of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments included in non-operating income (expense), as determined net of tax and non-controlling and other beneficial interests. All prior period non-U.S. GAAP financial measures have been updated to reflect this change as shown in Attachments 2 and 3. Please see note 2 below. Although the Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes that certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, specifically, adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted operating income, while not a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures, may be effective indicators of the Company's performance over time. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to be superior to U.S. GAAP measures. In calculating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders, earnings per diluted share and operating income are adjusted to exclude items management deems non-operating or non-recurring in nature, or otherwise outside the ordinary course of business. These adjustments may include, when applicable, the add back of closed-end fund structuring fees, costs associated with special dividends, debt repayments and tax settlements, the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls, and non-recurring charges for the effect of tax law changes. The adjusted measures also exclude the impact of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments. Management and our Board of Directors, as well as certain of our outside investors, consider the adjusted numbers a measure of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management believes adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. 1 back of $2.4 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and the reversal of $4.9 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock‐based compensation awards. Consolidated net outflows of $9.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 represent -7 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets (consolidated net flows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $4.6 billion and 4 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net inflows of $6.1 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding Parametric overlay services, the Company had net outflows of $2.8 billion and -3 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, net inflows of $2.6 billion and 3 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net inflows of $5.0 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows, divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was -6 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, 1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, consolidated net flows varied considerably from month to month. The Company had net inflows of $2.9 billion in February, net outflows of $11.8 billion in March and net outflows of $0.4 billion in April. Excluding Parametric overlay services, the Company had net inflows of $2.4 billion in February, net outflows of $5.4 billion in March and net inflows of $0.2 billion in April. The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth was 5 percent in February, -23 percent in March and -2 percent in April. Consolidated assets under management were $465.3 billion on April 30, 2020, down 1 percent from $469.9 billion of consolidated managed assets on April 30, 2019 and down 10 percent from $518.2 billion of consolidated managed assets on January 31, 2020. The year-over-year decrease in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $14.6 billion and market price declines of $19.3 billion. The sequential quarterly decrease in consolidated assets under management reflects net outflows of $9.3 billion and market price declines of $43.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. "Like all companies, Eaton Vance has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Nearly all of our staff has been working from home since mid-March, and will remain doing so for the foreseeable future. We continue to engage actively with clients and business partners, seeking to help them address their investment needs during this difficult period. Our financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2020 speak to both the challenges of operating in this time of extreme disruption and the great strengths and resilience of our business and culture." Average consolidated assets under management were $479.5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 5 percent from $456.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and down 6 percent from $509.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As shown in Attachment 11, excluding performance-based fees, annualized management fee rates on consolidated assets under management averaged 29.7 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, down 7 percent from 31.8 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and down 4 percent from 30.8 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Changes in average annualized management fee rates for the compared periods primarily reflect shifts in the Company's mix of business. Attachments 6 and 7 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle reporting categories. Attachments 8, 9 and 10 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 11 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate. 2 As shown in Attachments 6 and 7, consolidated sales and other inflows were $61.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 67 percent from $36.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and up 33 percent from $46.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Consolidated redemptions and other outflows were $70.9 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 120 percent from $32.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and up 76 percent from $40.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As of April 30, 2020, the Company's 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest Inc. (Hexavest) managed $8.6 billion of client assets, down 38 percent from $13.9 billion of managed assets on April 30, 2019 and down 34 percent from $13.0 billion of managed assets on January 31, 2020. Hexavest had net outflows of $2.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, versus net inflows of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net outflows of $0.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Attachment 12 summarizes the assets under management and net flows of Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is the adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in our consolidated totals. Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended April 30, January 31, April 30, 2020 2020 2019 Revenue $ 405,911 $ 452,554 $ 411,861 Expenses 283,955 317,835 284,688 Operating income 121,956 134,719 127,173 Operating margin 30.0% 29.8% 30.9% Adjusted operating margin 30.5% 30.3% 31.4% Non-operating income (expense) (73,364) 8,369 20,291 Income taxes (22,017) (32,578) (37,069) Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax 1,481 2,325 2,735 Net income 28,056 112,835 113,130 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests 44,002 (8,850) (11,323) Net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 72,058 $ 103,985 $ 101,807 Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 89,627 $ 97,947 $ 91,955 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 vs. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue decreased 1 percent to $405.9 million from $411.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Management fees were down 1 percent, as a 7 percent decrease in consolidated average annualized management fee rates more than offset higher average consolidated assets under management and the impact of one additional fee day in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Performance fees were $2.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Collectively, distribution and service fee revenues were substantially unchanged from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating expenses were $284.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, substantially unchanged from $284.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting decreases in compensation and distribution expenses, partially offset by increases in service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, 3 fund-related expenses and other expenses. The decrease in compensation reflects lower operating income- based and investment performance-based bonus accruals, lower stock-based compensation expense and lower severance expenses, partially offset by higher sales-based incentive compensation and higher salaries associated with increases in headcount, year-end compensation increases for continuing employees and one additional payroll day in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in distribution expense reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments and lower marketing and promotion costs, partially offset by an increase in up-front sales commission expense. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher private fund service fee payments, partially offset by lower Class C service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher sub- advisory fees paid. Other operating expenses increased 7 percent, primarily reflecting increases in information technology spending and higher facilities expenses, partially offset by lower travel expenses, lower professional services expenses and a decrease in other corporate expenses. Operating income decreased 4 percent to $122.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $127.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's operating margin decreased to 30.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 30.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. As shown in Attachment 3, on an adjusted basis including the management fee revenue and excluding the operating expenses of consolidated investment entities, operating income was down 4 percent year-over-year. Our adjusted operating margin decreased to 30.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 31.4 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-operating expense totaled $73.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $20.3 million of non-operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year change primarily reflects a $65.7 million increase in net losses and other investment income of consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's investments in other sponsored strategies, a $27.5 million increase in the net expenses of consolidated CLO entities and a $0.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense is attributable to borrowings under the Company's line of credit during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Such borrowings were fully repaid prior to quarter-end. The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 45.3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 25.1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments and the net excess tax benefits associated with the Company's stock-based compensation plans, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate, calculated on the same basis, was 24.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 26.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below. Equity in net income of affiliates was $1.5 million and $2.7 million in the second quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest. As detailed in Attachment 4, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $(44.0) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $11.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year change reflects a decline in income and gains (losses) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments driven primarily by markdowns in position values to reflect securities price declines in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and the Company's accelerated repurchase of certain profit and capital interests in Parametric entities held by current and former employees, which settled at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 109.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 1 percent. The year-over- year reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 111.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 114.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 2 percent. The decline in weighted average diluted shares 4 outstanding further reflects a decrease in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to lower market prices of the Company's shares. Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2020 In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue decreased 10 percent to $405.9 million from $452.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Management fees were down 10 percent, primarily reflecting a 6 percent decrease in average consolidated assets under management, a 4 percent decline in consolidated average annualized management fee rates and the impact of two fewer fee days in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Performance fees were $2.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Distribution and service fee revenues were collectively down 11 percent, reflecting lower managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees. Operating expenses decreased 11 percent to $284.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $317.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting decreases in compensation, distribution expense, service fee expense, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions. The decrease in compensation reflects lower operating income-based and investment performance-based bonus accruals, decreases related to seasonal benefit costs and payroll taxes that are recognized primarily in the first fiscal quarter, lower salary and benefit expenses driven by two fewer payroll days in the second fiscal quarter and a decrease in severance expenses, partially offset by higher sales-based incentive compensation. The decrease in compensation also reflects lower stock-based compensation expense driven by accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards and accelerated recognition of employee stock option expense in connection with employee retirements in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in distribution expense reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments, lower marketing and promotion costs, lower intermediary marketing support payments and a decrease in up-front sales commission expense. The decrease in service fee expense reflects lower Class A and private fund service fee payments. The decrease in fund-related expenses reflects lower sub-advisory fees paid, offset in part by increases in fund expenses borne by the Company. Other operating expenses decreased 3 percent, primarily reflecting lower travel expenses and lower professional services expenses, partially offset by increases in information technology spending and higher facilities expenses. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization. Operating income decreased 9 percent to $122.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $134.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's operating margin increased to 30.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 29.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As shown in Attachment 3, on an adjusted basis including the management fee revenue and excluding the operating expenses of consolidated investment entities, operating income was down 10 percent sequentially. Our adjusted operating margin increased to 30.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 30.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-operating expense totaled $73.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $8.4 million of non- operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change reflects a $66.6 million increase in net losses and other investment income of consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's investments in other sponsored strategies, a $14.7 million increase in the net expenses of consolidated CLO entities and a $0.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense is attributable to borrowings under the Company's line of credit during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Such borrowings were fully repaid prior to quarter-end. The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 45.3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 22.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding the impact of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments and the net excess tax benefits associated with the Company's stock-based compensation plans, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate, calculated on the same basis, was 24.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 27.6 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below. 5 Equity in net income of affiliates was $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $2.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest. As detailed in Attachment 4, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $(44.0) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $8.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change reflects a decline in income and gains (losses) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments driven primarily by markdowns in position values to reflect securities price declines in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding decreased to 109.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from the 109.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 111.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 114.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 3 percent. The decline in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects a decrease in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to lower market prices of the Company's shares. Taxation The following table reconciles the U.S. statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective income tax rate: Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate State income tax, net of federal income tax benefits Net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests Other items Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans Effective income tax rate Three Months Ended April 30, January 31, April 30, 2020 2020 2019 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 8.8 4.9 4.5 16.7 (0.5) (0.9) 1.0 0.8 0.7 (2.2) (3.4) (0.2) 45.3 % 22.8 % 25.1 % The Company's income tax provision for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, second quarter of fiscal 2019 and first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes $0.9 million, $0.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of charges associated with certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that took effect for the Company in fiscal 2019, relating principally to limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation. The Company's income tax provision was reduced by net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards totaling $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove the impact of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, add back the management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and exclude the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls. On this basis, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 24.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, 26.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 27.6 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. On the same adjusted basis, the Company estimates that its effective tax rate will be approximately 26.5 to 27.0 percent for the balance of fiscal 2020 and for the fiscal year as a whole. The Company's actual adjusted effective tax rate 6 for fiscal 2020 may vary from this estimate due to changes in the Company's tax policy interpretations and assumptions, additional regulatory guidance that may be issued and other factors. The Company's adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing our adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, which was $119.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, $126.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $134.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates does not include the allocation to non-controlling interests and removes the impact of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of the Company's consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments and adds back the management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities. The following table reconciles income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax expense (benefit): (in thousands) Three Months Ended April 30, January 31, April 30, Income tax expense 2020 2020 2019 $ 22,017 $ 32,578 $ 37,069 Income tax expense attributable to: Management fees of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated CLO entities 330 498 274 Non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds 296 332 335 Net (gains) losses and other investment income related to consolidated sponsored funds and other seed capital investments 1,606 (1,715) (1,086) Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO entities 4,262 474 (2,794) Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans 1,059 4,860 277 Adjusted income tax expense $ 29,570 $ 37,027 $ 34,075 Balance Sheet Information As of April 30, 2020, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $914.9 million and its investments included $36.4 million of short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date. During the first six months of fiscal 2020, the Company used $97.6 million to repurchase and retire approximately 2.4 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock under its repurchase authorizations. Of the current 8.0 million share repurchase authorization, approximately 4.0 million shares remain available. Conference Call Information Eaton Vance Corp. will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 AM eastern time today to discuss the financial results for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020. To participate in the conference call, please dial 866-521-4909 (domestic) or 647-427-2311 (international) and refer to "Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings." A webcast of the conference call can also be accessed via Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com. replay of the call will be available for one week by calling 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) or by accessing Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com . To listen to the replay, enter the conference ID number 7456187 when instructed. About Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance 7 Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $465.3 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain statements that are not historical facts, referred to as "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward- looking statements, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy or capital markets, client sales and redemption activity, the continuation of investment advisory, administration, distribution and service contracts, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8 Attachment 1 Eaton Vance Corp. Summary of Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % % Change Change Q2 2020 Q2 2020 April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs. April 30, April 30, % 2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 2020 2019 Change Revenue: Management fees $ 354,121 $ 394,801 $ 359,384 (10) % (1) % $ 748,922 $ 710,134 5 % Distribution and underwriter fees 19,122 21,578 20,054 (11) (5) 40,700 43,144 (6) Service fees 30,557 33,939 29,586 (10) 3 64,496 58,946 9 Other revenue 2,111 2,236 2,837 (6) (26) 4,347 6,053 (28) Total revenue 405,911 452,554 411,861 (10) (1) 858,465 818,277 5 Expenses: Compensation and related costs 149,072 171,982 153,542 (13) (3) 321,054 307,430 4 Distribution expense 33,533 40,003 35,930 (16) (7) 73,536 73,438 - Service fee expense 26,648 29,755 25,921 (10) 3 56,403 51,438 10 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 6,289 5,968 5,571 5 13 12,257 11,118 10 Fund-related expenses 10,897 11,067 9,960 (2) 9 21,964 19,605 12 Other expenses 57,516 59,060 53,764 (3) 7 116,576 106,945 9 Total expenses 283,955 317,835 284,688 (11) - 601,790 569,974 6 Operating income 121,956 134,719 127,173 (9) (4) 256,675 248,303 3 Non-operating income (expense): Gains (losses) and other investment income, net (50,512) 16,090 15,206 NM NM (34,422) 21,039 NM Interest expense (6,364) (5,888) (5,888) 8 8 (12,252) (12,019) 2 Other income (expense) of consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities: Gains (losses) and other investment income, net (4,841) 15,563 21,794 NM NM 10,722 27,235 (61) Interest and other expense (11,647) (17,396) (10,821) (33) 8 (29,043) (19,157) 52 Total non-operating income (expense) (73,364) 8,369 20,291 NM NM (64,995) 17,098 NM Income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates 48,592 143,088 147,464 (66) (67) 191,680 265,401 (28) Income taxes (22,017) (32,578) (37,069) (32) (41) (54,595) (64,694) (16) Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax 1,481 2,325 2,735 (36) (46) 3,806 4,683 (19) Net income 28,056 112,835 113,130 (75) (75) 140,891 205,390 (31) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests 44,002 (8,850) (11,323) NM NM 35,152 (16,782) NM Net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 72,058 $ 103,985 $ 101,807 (31) (29) $ 176,043 $ 188,608 (7) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.95 $ 0.92 (31) (28) $ 1.61 $ 1.69 (5) Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 (29) (27) $ 1.55 $ 1.64 (5) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 109,224 109,380 110,379 - (1) 109,297 111,315 (2) Diluted 111,610 114,688 114,249 (3) (2) 113,292 114,795 (1) Dividends declared per share $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.350 - 7 $ 0.750 $ 0.700 7 9 Attachment 2 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share (in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % % Change Change Q2 2020 Q2 2020 April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs. April 30, April 30, % 2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 2020 2019 Change Net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 72,058 $ 103,985 $ 101,807 (31) % (29) % $ 176,043 $ 188,608 (7) % Management fees of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated CLO entities, net of tax(1) 947 1,428 802 (34) 18 2,375 1,342 77 Non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds, net of tax(2) 848 955 980 (11) (13) 1,803 2,073 (13) Net (gains) losses and other investment income related to consolidated sponsored funds and other seed capital investments, net of tax(3) 4,607 (4,920) (3,178) NM NM (313) (3,582) (91) Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO entities, net of tax(4) 12,226 1,359 (8,179) 800 NM 13,585 (6,022) NM Net excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation plans (1,059) (4,860) (277) (78) 282 (5,919) (3,226) 83 Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 89,627 $ 97,947 $ 91,955 (8) (3) $ 187,574 $ 179,193 5 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 (29) (27) $ 1.55 $ 1.64 (5) Management fees of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated CLO entities, net of tax 0.01 0.01 - - NM 0.02 0.01 100 Non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds, net of tax 0.01 0.01 0.01 - - 0.02 0.02 - Net (gains) losses and other investment income related to consolidated sponsored funds and other seed capital investments, net of tax 0.04 (0.04) (0.03) NM NM - (0.03) (100) Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO entities, net of tax 0.11 0.01 (0.07) NM NM 0.12 (0.05) NM Net excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation plans (0.02) (0.05) - (60) NM (0.05) (0.03) 67 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 (6) - $ 1.66 $ 1.56 6 Represents management fees eliminated upon the consolidation of sponsored funds and CLO entities. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $1.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $1.9 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $3.2 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $1.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. Represents expenses of consolidated sponsored funds. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $1.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $1.3 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $2.4 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $2.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. Represents gains, losses and other investment income earned on investments in sponsored strategies, whether accounted for as consolidated funds, separate accounts or equity investments, as well as the gains and losses recognized on derivatives used to hedge these investments. Stated amounts are net of non-controlling interests. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $(6.2) million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $6.6 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $4.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $0.4 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $4.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. Represents other income and expenses of consolidated CLO entities. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $(16.5) million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $(1.8) million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $11.0 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $(18.3) million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $8.1 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. 10 Attachment 3 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of operating income and operating margin to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended % % Change Change Q2 2020 Q2 2020 April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs. April 30, April 30, % 2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 2020 2019 Change Total revenue $ 405,911 $ 452,554 $ 411,861 (10) (1) $ 858,465 $ 818,277 5 Management fees of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated CLO entities(1) 1,277 1,925 1,076 (34) 19 3,202 1,801 78 Adjusted total revenue $ 407,188 $ 454,479 $ 412,937 (10) (1) $ 861,667 $ 820,078 5 Total expenses $ 283,955 $ 317,835 $ 284,688 (11) - $ 601,790 $ 569,974 6 Non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds(2) (1,144) (1,287) (1,314) (11) (13) (2,432) (2,781) (13) Adjusted total expenses $ 282,811 $ 316,548 $ 283,374 (11) - $ 599,358 $ 567,193 6 Operating income $ 121,956 $ 134,719 $ 127,173 (9) % (4) % $ 256,675 $ 248,303 3 % Management fees of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated CLO entities(1) 1,277 1,925 1,076 (34) 19 3,202 1,801 78 Non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds(2) 1,144 1,287 1,314 (11) (13) 2,432 2,781 (13) Adjusted operating income $ 124,377 $ 137,931 $ 129,563 (10) (4) $ 262,309 $ 252,885 4 Operating margin 30.0 % 29.8 % 30.9 % 1 (3) 29.9 % 30.3 % (1) Adjusted operating margin 30.5 % 30.3 % 31.4 % 1 (3) 30.4 % 30.8 % (1) Reflects the add-back of management fees eliminated upon consolidation of sponsored funds and CLO entities. Reflects the exclusion from expenses of the operating expenses of consolidated sponsored funds. Attachment 4 Eaton Vance Corp. Components of net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % % Change Change Q2 2020 Q2 2020 April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs. April 30, April 30, % 2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 2020 2019 Change Consolidated sponsored funds $ (45,276) $ 7,177 $ 8,141 NM % NM % $ (38,099) $ 10,563 NM % Majority-owned subsidiaries 1,274 1,673 3,182 (24) (60) 2,947 6,219 (53) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests $ (44,002) $ 8,850 $ 11,323 NM NM $ (35,152) $ 16,782 NM 11 Eaton Vance Corp. Attachment 5 Balance Sheet (in thousands, except per share figures) April 30, October 31, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 914,857 $ 557,668 Management fees and other receivables 219,944 237,864 Investments 635,079 1,060,739 Assets of consolidated CLO entities: Cash 42,081 48,704 Bank loans and other investments 1,135,609 1,704,270 Other assets 5,555 28,039 Deferred sales commissions 59,813 55,211 Deferred income taxes 60,914 62,661 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 71,797 72,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets 261,660 - Intangible assets, net 73,921 75,907 Goodwill 259,681 259,681 Loan to affiliate 5,000 5,000 Other assets 100,803 85,087 Total assets $ 3,846,714 $ 4,253,629 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity Liabilities: Accrued compensation $ 122,051 $ 240,722 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 72,411 89,984 Dividend payable 53,803 55,177 Debt 620,930 620,513 Operating lease liabilities 310,860 - Liabilities of consolidated CLO entities: Senior and subordinated note obligations 1,088,574 1,617,095 Other liabilities 39,454 51,122 Other liabilities 50,391 108,982 Total liabilities 2,358,474 2,783,595 Commitments and contingencies Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 211,135 285,915 Total temporary equity 211,135 285,915 Permanent Equity: Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share: Authorized, 1,280,000 shares Issued and outstanding, 478,643 and 422,935 shares, respectively 2 2 Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share: Authorized, 190,720,000 shares Issued and outstanding, 113,929,794 and 113,143,567 shares, respectively 445 442 Additional paid-in capital 12,094 - Notes receivable from stock option exercises (7,070) (8,447) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,925) (58,317) Retained earnings 1,340,559 1,250,439 Total permanent equity 1,277,105 1,184,119 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 3,846,714 $ 4,253,629 12 Attachment 6 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Mandate(1) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, January 31, April 30, April 30, April 30, Equity assets - beginning of period(2) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ 138,708 $ 131,895 $ 116,990 $ 131,895 $ 115,772 Sales and other inflows 8,316 7,806 5,050 16,122 11,270 Redemptions/outflows (8,793) (6,182) (4,570) (14,975) (10,031) Net flows (477) 1,624 480 1,147 1,239 Exchanges (205) 3 150 (202) 42 Market value change (15,753) 5,186 8,249 (10,567) 8,816 Equity assets - end of period $ 122,273 $ 138,708 $ 125,869 $ 122,273 $ 125,869 Fixed income assets - beginning of period(3) 64,262 62,378 56,910 62,378 54,339 Sales and other inflows 7,898 5,086 5,237 12,984 11,782 Redemptions/outflows (7,719) (3,947) (4,452) (11,666) (9,318) Net flows 179 1,139 785 1,318 2,464 Exchanges 154 23 71 177 397 Market value change (3,248) 722 765 (2,526) 1,331 Fixed income assets - end of period $ 61,347 $ 64,262 $ 58,531 $ 61,347 $ 58,531 Floating-rate income assets - beginning of period 33,836 35,103 40,943 35,103 44,837 Sales and other inflows 1,937 1,689 2,079 3,626 5,645 Redemptions/outflows (5,096) (3,046) (3,657) (8,142) (10,135) Net flows (3,159) (1,357) (1,578) (4,516) (4,490) Exchanges (119) (27) (57) (146) (323) Market value change (2,736) 117 442 (2,619) (274) Floating-rate income assets - end of period $ 27,822 $ 33,836 $ 39,750 $ 27,822 $ 39,750 Alternative assets - beginning of period(4) 8,553 8,372 9,991 8,372 12,139 Sales and other inflows 498 675 802 1,173 1,846 Redemptions/outflows (1,182) (593) (1,275) (1,775) (4,539) Net flows (684) 82 (473) (602) (2,693) Exchanges (14) - (149) (14) (176) Market value change (629) 99 40 (530) 139 Alternative assets - end of period $ 7,226 $ 8,553 $ 9,409 $ 7,226 $ 9,409 Parametric custom portfolios assets - beginning of period(5) 175,318 164,895 141,050 164,895 134,345 Sales and other inflows 13,896 9,745 9,099 23,641 19,263 Redemptions/outflows (12,596) (6,221) (5,696) (18,817) (10,996) Net flows 1,300 3,524 3,403 4,824 8,267 Exchanges 4 1 (22) 5 53 Market value change (17,926) 6,898 9,173 (11,028) 10,939 Parametric custom portfolios assets - end of period $ 158,696 $ 175,318 $ 153,604 $ 158,696 $ 153,604 Parametric overlay services assets - beginning of period 97,514 94,789 78,768 94,789 77,871 Sales and other inflows 29,025 21,313 14,559 50,338 31,681 Redemptions/outflows (35,494) (20,199) (12,544) (55,693) (30,352) Net flows (6,469) 1,114 2,015 (5,355) 1,329 Exchanges 178 - - 178 - Market value change (3,304) 1,611 1,992 (1,693) 3,575 Parametric overlay services assets - end of period $ 87,919 $ 97,514 $ 82,775 $ 87,919 $ 82,775 Total assets under management - beginning of period 518,191 497,432 444,652 497,432 439,303 Sales and other inflows 61,570 46,314 36,826 107,884 81,487 Redemptions/outflows (70,880) (40,188) (32,194) (111,068) (75,371) Net flows (9,310) 6,126 4,632 (3,184) 6,116 Exchanges (2) - (7) (2) (7) Market value change (43,596) 14,633 20,661 (28,963) 24,526 Total assets under management - end of period $ 465,283 $ 518,191 $ 469,938 $ 465,283 $ 469,938 Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above. Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates. Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. 13 Attachment 7 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Vehicle(1) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, January 31, April 30, April 30, April 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Funds - beginning of period $ 180,539 $ 174,068 $ 162,750 $ 174,068 $ 164,968 Sales and other inflows 14,316 11,496 10,510 25,812 24,233 Redemptions/outflows (17,297) (9,161) (9,399) (26,458) (24,824) Net flows (2,981) 2,335 1,111 (646) (591) Exchanges (3) - (7) (3) (105) Market value change (17,151) 4,136 7,108 (13,015) 6,690 Funds - end of period $ 160,404 $ 180,539 $ 170,962 $ 160,404 $ 170,962 Institutional separate accounts - beginning of period 175,258 173,331 155,224 173,331 153,996 Sales and other inflows 33,732 23,605 16,327 57,337 37,156 Redemptions/outflows (41,869) (25,449) (16,499) (67,318) (38,828) Net flows (8,137) (1,844) (172) (9,981) (1,672) Exchanges 6 - - 6 98 Market value change (12,372) 3,771 5,408 (8,601) 8,038 Institutional separate accounts - end of period $ 154,755 $ 175,258 $ 160,460 $ 154,755 $ 160,460 Individual separate accounts - beginning of period 162,394 150,033 126,678 150,033 120,339 Sales and other inflows 13,522 11,213 9,989 24,735 20,098 Redemptions/outflows (11,714) (5,578) (6,296) (17,292) (11,719) Net flows 1,808 5,635 3,693 7,443 8,379 Exchanges (5) - - (5) - Market value change (14,073) 6,726 8,145 (7,347) 9,798 Individual separate accounts - end of period $ 150,124 $ 162,394 $ 138,516 $ 150,124 $ 138,516 Total assets under management - beginning of period 518,191 497,432 444,652 497,432 439,303 Sales and other inflows 61,570 46,314 36,826 107,884 81,487 Redemptions/outflows (70,880) (40,188) (32,194) (111,068) (75,371) Net flows (9,310) 6,126 4,632 (3,184) 6,116 Exchanges (2) - (7) (2) (7) Market value change (43,596) 14,633 20,661 (28,963) 24,526 Total assets under management - end of period $ 465,283 $ 518,191 $ 469,938 $ 465,283 $ 469,938 Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above. 14 Attachment 8 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Mandate(1) (in millions) April 30, January 31, % April 30, % Equity(2) 2020 2020 Change 2019 Change $ 122,273 $ 138,708 -12% $ 125,869 -3% Fixed income(3) 61,347 64,262 -5% 58,531 5% Floating-rate income 27,822 33,836 -18% 39,750 -30% Alternative(4) 7,226 8,553 -16% 9,409 -23% Parametric custom portfolios(5) 158,696 175,318 -9% 153,604 3% Parametric overlay services 87,919 97,514 -10% 82,775 6% Total $ 465,283 $ 518,191 -10% $ 469,938 -1% Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above. Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates. Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Attachment 9 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Vehicle(1) (in millions) April 30, January 31, % April 30, % Open-end funds 2020 2020 Change 2019 Change $ 94,717 $ 108,290 -13% $ 104,367 -9% Closed-end funds 21,712 24,873 -13% 24,503 -11% Private funds(2) 43,975 47,376 -7% 42,092 4% Institutional separate accounts 154,755 175,258 -12% 160,460 -4% Individual separate accounts 150,124 162,394 -8% 138,516 8% Total $ 465,283 $ 518,191 -10% $ 469,938 -1% Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above. Includes privately offered equity, fixed and floating-rate income, and alternative funds and CLO entities. Attachment 10 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Affiliate(1)(2) (in millions) April 30, January 31, % April 30, % Eaton Vance Management(3) 2020 2020 Change 2019 Change $ 133,927 $ 149,994 -11% $ 147,602 -9% Parametric 287,426 320,848 -10% 282,169 2% Atlanta Capital 22,645 25,552 -11% 23,019 -2% Calvert(4) 21,285 21,797 -2% 17,148 24% Total $ 465,283 $ 518,191 -10% $ 469,938 -1% Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above. The Company's policy for reporting managed assets of investment portfolios overseen by multiple Eaton Vance affiliates is to base the classification on the strategy's primary identity. Includes managed assets of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds and separate accounts managed by Hexavest and unaffiliated third-party advisers under Eaton Vance supervision. Includes managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, which is sub-advised by Atlanta Capital, and Calvert-sponsored funds managed by unaffiliated third-party advisers under Calvert supervision. 15 Attachment 11 Eaton Vance Corp. Average Annualized Management Fee Rates by Investment Mandate(1)(2) (in basis points on average managed assets) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % % Change Change April 30, January 31, April 30, Q2 2020 Q2 2020 April 30, April 30, % vs. vs. 2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 2020 2019 Change Equity(3) 55.1 57.0 57.1 -3% -4% 56.6 56.9 -1% Fixed income(4) 40.1 41.4 41.7 -3% -4% 40.9 41.7 -2% Floating-rate income 49.8 49.9 50.0 0% 0% 50.2 49.9 1% Alternative(5) 62.2 64.5 59.4 -4% 5% 63.8 58.6 9% Parametric custom portfolios(6) 14.5 15.2 14.6 -5% -1% 14.9 14.5 3% Parametric overlay services 4.9 4.9 5.3 0% -8% 4.9 5.2 -6% Total 29.7 30.8 31.8 -4% -7% 30.5 31.8 -4% Excludes performance-based fees, which were $2.5 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $0.2 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.8 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $2.7 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $1.5 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. Excludes management fees earned on consolidated investment entities that are eliminated in consolidation, which were $1.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $1.9 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $3.2 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $1.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. The managed assets and flows of consolidated investment entities are reflected in our consolidated totals. Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates. Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. 16 Attachment 12 Eaton Vance Corp. Hexavest Inc. Assets under Management and Net Flows (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, January 31, April 30, April 30, April 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Eaton Vance distributed: Eaton Vance sponsored funds - beginning of period(1) $ 130 $ 152 $ 177 $ 152 $ 159 Sales and other inflows 4 3 4 7 44 Redemptions/outflows (42) (26) (3) (68) (28) Net flows (38) (23) 1 (61) 16 Market value change (22) 1 6 (21) 9 Eaton Vance sponsored funds - end of period $ 70 $ 130 $ 184 $ 70 $ 184 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts - beginning of period(2) $ 1,566 $ 1,563 $ 2,065 $ 1,563 $ 2,169 Sales and other inflows 24 6 3 30 24 Redemptions/outflows (338) (22) (79) (360) (219) Net flows (314) (16) (76) (330) (195) Market value change (251) 19 87 (232) 102 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts - end of period $ 1,001 $ 1,566 $ 2,076 $ 1,001 $ 2,076 Total Eaton Vance distributed - beginning of period $ 1,696 $ 1,715 $ 2,242 $ 1,715 $ 2,328 Sales and other inflows 28 9 7 37 68 Redemptions/outflows (380) (48) (82) (428) (247) Net flows (352) (39) (75) (391) (179) Market value change (273) 20 93 (253) 111 Total Eaton Vance distributed - end of period $ 1,071 $ 1,696 $ 2,260 $ 1,071 $ 2,260 Hexavest directly distributed - beginning of period(3) $ 11,296 $ 11,640 $ 10,988 $ 11,640 $ 11,467 Sales and other inflows 304 96 700 400 1,219 Redemptions/outflows (2,120) (554) (473) (2,674) (1,607) Net flows (1,816) (458) 227 (2,274) (388) Market value change (1,921) 114 419 (1,807) 555 Hexavest directly distributed - end of period $ 7,559 $ 11,296 $ 11,634 $ 7,559 $ 11,634 Total Hexavest managed assets - beginning of period $ 12,992 $ 13,355 $ 13,230 $ 13,355 $ 13,795 Sales and other inflows 332 105 707 437 1,287 Redemptions/outflows (2,500) (602) (555) (3,102) (1,854) Net flows (2,168) (497) 152 (2,665) (567) Market value change (2,194) 134 512 (2,060) 666 Total Hexavest managed assets - end of period $ 8,630 $ 12,992 $ 13,894 $ 8,630 $ 13,894 Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser. Eaton Vance receives management fees (and in some cases also distribution fees) on these assets, which are included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 6 through 11. Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-distributed separate accounts managed by Hexavest. Eaton Vance receives distribution fees, but not management fees, on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 6 through 11. Managed assets and flows of pre-transaction Hexavest clients and post-transaction Hexavest clients in Canada. Eaton Vance receives no management fees or distribution fees on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 6 through 11. 17 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Eaton Vance Corporation published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 15:23:02 UTC 0 Latest news on EATON VANCE CORP. 11:24a EATON VANCE : Report of the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2020 PU 11:05a EATON VANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat.. AQ 11:04a EATON VANCE : Second Quarter Earnings Presentation Slides PU 09:15a EATON VANCE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:04a EATON VANCE CORP. : Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2.. PR 05/13 EATON VANCE CORP. : Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast N.. PR 04/29 EATON VANCE CORP. : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/27 Fortum Sells Majority Stake in Charging Point Operator to Infracapital DJ 04/21 EATON VANCE : Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate.. PR 04/15 EATON VANCE CORP. : Declares Quarterly Dividend PR