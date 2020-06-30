Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distribution

EOI

Symbol

$14.62 $0.18

NAV as of Jun 29, 2020

$13.98 $0.02

MKT as of Jun 29, 2020

-4.38%

Premium/Discount

as of Jun 29, 2020

Historical Returns (%) as of May 31, 2020

05/31/202003/31/2020

Fund at NAVMarket Price1 Mo.3 Mos.YTD1 Yr.3 Yrs.5 Yrs.10 Yrs.-15%-10%-5%0%5%10%15%





Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance is for the stated time period only; due to market volatility, the Fund's current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. The Fund's performance at market price will differ from its results at NAV. Returns are historical and are calculated by determining the percentage change in net asset value or market price (as applicable) with all distributions reinvested and includes management fees and other expenses. Until the reinvestment of Fund distributions is completed, returns are calculated using the lower of the net asset value or market price of the shares on the distribution ex date. Once the reinvestment is complete, returns are calculated using the average reinvestment price. Performance less than or equal to one year is cumulative.



The Fund has adopted a policy to pay common shareholders a stable monthly distribution, and may pay distributions consisting of amounts characterized for federal income tax purposes as qualified and non-qualified ordinary dividends, capital gains distributions and nondividend distributions, also known as return of capital. There is no assurance that the Fund will always be able to pay distributions of a particular size. Click here for more information.

Distribution Rates 1,2

as of Jun 29, 2020 Distribution Rate at NAV 7.37% Distribution Rate at Market Price 7.71%

Fund Facts

Performance Inception 10/29/2004 Investment Objective Current income CUSIP 278274105

Expense Ratios (%)

as of Annual Report dated 09/30/2019 Management Fees 1.00 Other Expenses 0.11 Total Expenses 1.11

Portfolio Management

Michael A. Allison, CFA Managed Fund since 2008 G. R. Nelson Managed Fund since 2019

The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell Fund shares. Common shares of the Fund are only available for purchase and sale at current market price on a stock exchange. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to numerous risks, including investment risks. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The Fund is not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.



The premium/discount is calculated as [(market price/NAV)-1].

The value of investments held by the Fund may increase or decrease in response to economic, and financial events (whether real, expected or perceived) in the U.S. and global markets. The value of equity securities is sensitive to stock market volatility. A decision as to whether, when and how to use options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived and well-executed options program may be adversely affected by market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option's life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the option premium received and the exercise price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss, minus the option premium received, should the price of the underlying security decline. In addition, the trading price of options may be adversely affected if the market for such options becomes less liquid or smaller. The Fund's exposure to derivatives involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other investments. Derivatives instruments can be highly volatile, result in leverage (which can increase both the risk and return potential of the Fund), and involve risks in addition to the risks of the underlying instrument on which the derivative is based, such as counterparty, correlation and liquidity risk. If a counterparty is unable to honor its commitments, the value of Fund shares may decline and/or the Fund could experience delays in the return of collateral or other assets held by the counterparty. The Fund may engage in other investment practices that may involve additional risks.

1. Distribution Rate at NAV and Market Price is calculated by dividing the last distribution paid per share (annualized) by NAV or market price, respectively.

2. The Fund has adopted a policy to pay common shareholders a stable monthly distribution, and may pay distributions consisting of amounts characterized for federal income tax purposes as qualified and non-qualified ordinary dividends, capital gains distributions and non-dividend distributions, also known as return of capital. See "Performance" for additional information.