Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust : Declares Capital Gain Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Eaton Vance closed-end fund ("Fund") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 12/3/2019 Ex-Date – 12/12/2019 Record – 12/13/2019 Payable – 12/20/2019

Fund Ticker Short-Term

Capital Gain

Distribution Per

Share Long-Term

Capital Gain

Distribution Per

Share







Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust EOT $0.0055 $0.0722

The Fund's distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the Fund's cost of financing to employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distributions at a future time.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Eaton Vance Management. Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of October 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $497.4 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

