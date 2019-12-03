Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust    EOT

EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPAL OPPORTUNI

(EOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust : Declares Capital Gain Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 02:59pm EST

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Eaton Vance closed-end fund ("Fund") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 12/3/2019   

Ex-Date – 12/12/2019 

Record – 12/13/2019

Payable – 12/20/2019


Fund

Ticker

Short-Term
Capital Gain
Distribution Per
Share

Long-Term
Capital Gain
Distribution Per
Share





Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust

EOT

$0.0055

$0.0722

The Fund's distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the Fund's cost of financing to employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distributions at a future time.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Eaton Vance Management. Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. 

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of October 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $497.4 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-national-municipal-opportunities-trust-declares-capital-gain-distributions-300968562.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNIC
02:59pEATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPAL OPPOR : Declares Capital Gain Distributions
PR
2018EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Ca..
PR
2017EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Ca..
PR
2016EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Ca..
PR
2015EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Ca..
PR
2015EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Limited Duration Income Fund National Mun..
PR
2015EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Report of E..
PR
2015EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Report Of E..
PR
2014EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Limited Duration Income Fund National Mun..
PR
2014EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTN : Municipal Opportunities Trust Report Of E..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group