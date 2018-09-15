Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust    EVF

EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST (EVF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust : Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results Of Auction Preferred Shares Tender Offers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 02:03am CEST

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE: EVV), Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) (each a "Fund") announced the final results of their respective tender offers (each a "Tender Offer") ending September 14, 2018 to repurchase up to 19%, 21% and 39%, respectively, of their outstanding auction preferred shares ("APS").  For each Fund, the Tender Offer is at a price per share equal to 92% of the APS liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (or $23,000 per share), plus any unpaid APS dividends accrued through the tender date.  For each Fund, the amount of duly tendered (and not withdrawn) APS exceeded the amount of APS the Fund had offered to repurchase.  As a result, the amount of APS accepted for payment was prorated in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer.  APS that were not tendered or repurchased will remain outstanding.  

The APS being repurchased by each Fund are as follows:

 

Ticker Symbol

 

Fund

 

Series

 

Cusip

APS

Repurchased

% of Outstanding

EVV

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A

27828H204

405

19%



B

27828H303

405

19%



C

27828H402

405

19%



D

27828H501

405

19%



E

27828H600

405

19%

EFR

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A

27828Q204

201

21%



B

27828Q303

196

20%



C

27828Q402

201

21%



D

27828Q501

167

17%

EVF

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A

27826S202

480

39%



B

27826S301

480

39%

 

EFR and EVF also announced today that each had successfully completed an increase in the amount of its existing credit facility, and there are sufficient funds under each Fund's credit facility to finance the purchase of the tendered APS.

This announcement is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of any Fund.  The complete terms and conditions of each Tender Offer are set forth in the Fund's Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as exhibits to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

The Funds are managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) which is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $453.2 billion in assets as of July 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-announce-final-results-of-auction-preferred-shares-tender-offers-300713195.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME
02:03aEATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results Of Auc..
PR
08/16EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Announce Tender Offers For Ou..
PR
07/12Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Tender Offers For Outstanding Auction P..
AQ
06/29EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Announce Tender Offers For Ou..
PR
2017EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Declares Early Monthly Distributions for Certa..
PR
2016EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Bank Loan Closed-End Funds Announce Final Resu..
PR
2016EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Bank Loan Closed-End Funds Announce Tender Off..
PR
2016EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME : Bank Loan Closed-End Funds Announce Tender Offers Fo..
PR
2015EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME : Declares Early Monthly Distributions for Certain Clo..
PR
2015EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11WEEKLY REVIEW : Senior Loan CEFs 
09/10WEEKLY CLOSED-END FUND ROUNDUP : Cuts To First Trust And John Hancock CEFs, GCV .. 
09/05Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond fund.. 
09/04WEEKLY CLOSED-END FUND ROUNDUP : NDP Is A Sell 
08/29No leveraged loan defaults in August - Fitch 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.