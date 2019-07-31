Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0075
8.40%
$0.0843
9.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0477
53.10%
$0.0764
8.60%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0346
38.50%
$0.7271
81.90%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.8878
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
8.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
1.22%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
5.25%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.5941
85.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0975
14.10%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.6916
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
10.69%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
7.12%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
16.54%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
3.56%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0044
5.80%
$0.0368
6.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0716
94.20%
$0.4952
93.10%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.5320
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
4.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
9.69%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
10.48%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
4.85%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0480
33.30%
$0.4250
32.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0970
66.70%
$0.8800
67.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$1.3050
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
9.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
7.32%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
10.65%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
4.88%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.8585
93.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0640
6.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.9225
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
6.27%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
9.43%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
4.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1800
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0360
20.00%
$0.3010
18.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1440
80.00%
$1.3190
81.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1800
100.00%
$1.6200
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
7.42%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
9.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
13.64%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
6.10%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0111
10.30%
$0.0862
11.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0969
89.70%
$0.6698
88.60%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.7560
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
6.30%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
8.76%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
10.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
4.38%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0062
5.60%
$0.0512
6.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1046
94.40%
$0.7244
93.40%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.7756
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
8.26%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
9.41%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
10.82%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
4.70%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0077
9.10%
$0.0690
9.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0766
90.90%
$0.6897
90.9%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.7587
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
8.34%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
8.46%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
6.97%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
5.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0109
15.00%
$0.0748
14.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0618
85.00%
$0.4341
85.30%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.5089
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
4.90%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
8.50%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
10.70%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
4.25%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0103
16.70%
$0.0665
11.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0513
83.30%
$0.5167
88.60%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.5832
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
5.57%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2
8.50%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
9.52%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
6.00%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
July- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0051
7.20%
$0.0308
8.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0657
92.80%
$0.3232
91.30%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.3540
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1
0.92%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30,2019 2
2.80%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3
4.39%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4
2.80%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on June 30, 2019
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2019
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2019
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2019