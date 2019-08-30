Log in
EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGED GLOBAL DIVE EQ

(EXG)
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

08/30/2019 | 10:08am EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their August distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the August distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's August distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through August 30, 2019, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.






Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0082

9.10%

$0.0919

9.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0816

90.90%

$0.2258

23.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6599

67.50%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.9776

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

9.21%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

7.02%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

2.77%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.79%

















Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0988




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.7208

91.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0696

8.80%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.7904

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

11.57%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

6.99%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

19.26%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

4.08%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0046

6.10%

$0.0414

6.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0714

93.90%

$0.5666

93.20%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6080

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

4.97%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

9.67%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

11.61%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.64%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0500

34.40%

$0.4740

32.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0950

65.60%

$0.9760

67.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.4500

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

9.88%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

7.22%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

12.77%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.42%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.9610

93.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0640

6.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.0250

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

6.79%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

7.15%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

9.18%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.36%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0399

22.20%

$0.3410

18.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1401

77.80%

$1.4590

81.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$1.8000

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

8.10%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

9.16%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

14.26%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

6.87%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0111

10.30%

$0.0968

11.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0969

89.70%

$0.1356

15.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6316

73.10%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.8640

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

6.71%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

8.72%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

11.37%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.09%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0061

5.50%

$0.0567

6.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1047

94.50%

$0.8297

93.60%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.8864

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

8.71%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

9.33%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

12.60%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.44%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0088

10.40%

$0.0784

9.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0755

89.60%

$0.0885

10.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6761

80.2%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.8430

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

8.98%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

8.42%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

8.28%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

6.31%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0105

14.40%

$0.0855

14.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0622

85.60%

$0.1105

19.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3856

66.30%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.5816

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

5.13%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

8.60%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

10.35%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

5.01%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0105

17.10%

$0.0774

12.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0511

82.90%

$0.5674

88.00%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.6448

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

6.04%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

8.55%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

9.73%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

6.74%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)



Distribution Period: 

August- 2019




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December









Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0056

7.90%

$0.0365

8.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0652

92.10%

$0.3883

91.40%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.4248

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1

1.06%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2

2.79%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3

5.57%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4

3.48%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on July 31, 2019





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2019

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2019

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2019



 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-300909735.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2019
