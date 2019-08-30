Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0082
9.10%
$0.0919
9.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0816
90.90%
$0.2258
23.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6599
67.50%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.9776
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
9.21%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
7.02%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
2.77%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.79%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.7208
91.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0696
8.80%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.7904
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
11.57%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
6.99%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
19.26%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
4.08%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0046
6.10%
$0.0414
6.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0714
93.90%
$0.5666
93.20%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.6080
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
4.97%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
9.67%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
11.61%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0500
34.40%
$0.4740
32.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0950
65.60%
$0.9760
67.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$1.4500
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
9.88%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
7.22%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
12.77%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.42%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.9610
93.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0640
6.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$1.0250
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
6.79%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
7.15%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
9.18%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.36%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1800
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0399
22.20%
$0.3410
18.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1401
77.80%
$1.4590
81.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1800
100.00%
$1.8000
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
8.10%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
9.16%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
14.26%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
6.87%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0111
10.30%
$0.0968
11.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0969
89.70%
$0.1356
15.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6316
73.10%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.8640
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
6.71%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
8.72%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
11.37%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.09%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0061
5.50%
$0.0567
6.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1047
94.50%
$0.8297
93.60%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.8864
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
8.71%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
9.33%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
12.60%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.44%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0088
10.40%
$0.0784
9.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0755
89.60%
$0.0885
10.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6761
80.2%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.8430
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
8.98%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
8.42%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
8.28%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
6.31%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0105
14.40%
$0.0855
14.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0622
85.60%
$0.1105
19.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3856
66.30%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.5816
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
5.13%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
8.60%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
10.35%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
5.01%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0105
17.10%
$0.0774
12.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0511
82.90%
$0.5674
88.00%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.6448
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
6.04%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
8.55%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
9.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
6.74%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
August- 2019
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for
the Fiscal Year-to-
Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0056
7.90%
$0.0365
8.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0652
92.10%
$0.3883
91.40%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.4248
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2019 1
1.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31,2019 2
2.79%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2019 3
5.57%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2019 4
3.48%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on July 31, 2019
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2019
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2019
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2019