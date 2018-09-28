Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0864
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0122
14.10%
$0.0902
8.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0429
49.70%
$0.8243
79.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0313
36.20%
$0.1223
11.80%
Total per common share
$0.0864
100.00%
$1.0368
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
12.31%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
6.56%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
16.54%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
6.01%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0875
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0875
100.00%
$0.7875
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0875
100.00%
$0.7875
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
15.10%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
5.98%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
16.26%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
3.98%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0054
7.10%
$0.0363
5.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0706
92.90%
$0.6477
94.70%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.6840
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
6.96%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
9.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
5.58%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
6.09%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
August
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.1450
100.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.1450
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
12.82%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
7.18%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
17.79%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
7.18%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1800
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0385
21.40%
$0.3861
19.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1415
78.60%
$1.5939
80.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1800
100.00%
$1.9800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
11.34%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
8.77%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
7.67%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
7.31%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0121
11.20%
$0.1050
10.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0959
88.80%
$0.8670
89.20%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.9720
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
9.73%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
7.99%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
4.80%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
5.32%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0064
5.80%
$0.0568
5.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1044
94.20%
$0.9404
94.30%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.9972
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
11.87%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
8.55%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
9.90%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
5.70%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0098
11.60%
$0.0714
7.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2161
23.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0745
88.40%
$0.6398
69.0%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.9273
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
12.24%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
7.96%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
13.90%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
6.63%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0910
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0109
12.00%
$0.0957
11.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0116
12.70%
$0.1859
22.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0685
75.30%
$0.5374
65.60%
Total per common share
$0.0910
100.00%
$0.8190
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
8.64%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
9.70%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
3.56%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
6.47%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0483
47.10%
$0.5818
51.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0542
52.90%
$0.5457
48.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$1.1275
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
11.17%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
6.63%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
8.03%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
5.53%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0084
11.00%
$0.0794
9.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0676
89.00%
$0.7566
90.50%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.8360
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
8.08%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
9.84%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
6.17%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
7.38%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
September- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1600
Distribution Frequency:
Quarterly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0210
13.30%
$0.0720
11.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1390
86.70%
$0.5380
88.20%
Total per common share
$0.1600
100.00%
$0.6100
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1
1.16%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2
6.13%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3
-4.46%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4
4.31%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on August 31, 2018
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2018
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2018
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2018