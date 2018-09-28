Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 28, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0864





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0122 14.10% $0.0902 8.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0429 49.70% $0.8243 79.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0313 36.20% $0.1223 11.80% Total per common share $0.0864 100.00% $1.0368 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 12.31%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 6.56%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 16.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 6.01%









































Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0875





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0875 100.00% $0.7875 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0875 100.00% $0.7875 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 15.10%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 5.98%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 16.26%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 3.98%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0054 7.10% $0.0363 5.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0706 92.90% $0.6477 94.70% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.6840 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 6.96%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 9.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 5.58%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 6.09%





















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: August















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.1450 100.00% $0.1450 100.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.1450 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 12.82%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 7.18%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 17.79%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 7.18%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0385 21.40% $0.3861 19.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1415 78.60% $1.5939 80.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $1.9800 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 11.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 8.77%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 7.67%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 7.31%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0121 11.20% $0.1050 10.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0959 88.80% $0.8670 89.20% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.9720 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 9.73%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 7.99%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 4.80%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 5.32%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0064 5.80% $0.0568 5.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1044 94.20% $0.9404 94.30% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.9972 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 11.87%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 8.55%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 9.90%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 5.70%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0098 11.60% $0.0714 7.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.2161 23.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0745 88.40% $0.6398 69.0% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.9273 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 12.24%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 7.96%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 13.90%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 6.63%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0910





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0109 12.00% $0.0957 11.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0116 12.70% $0.1859 22.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0685 75.30% $0.5374 65.60% Total per common share $0.0910 100.00% $0.8190 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 8.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 9.70%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 3.56%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 6.47%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0483 47.10% $0.5818 51.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0542 52.90% $0.5457 48.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $1.1275 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 11.17%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 6.63%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 8.03%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 5.53%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0084 11.00% $0.0794 9.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0676 89.00% $0.7566 90.50% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.8360 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 8.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 9.84%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 6.17%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 7.38%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)



Distribution Period: September- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1600





Distribution Frequency: Quarterly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0210 13.30% $0.0720 11.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1390 86.70% $0.5380 88.20% Total per common share $0.1600 100.00% $0.6100 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018 1 1.16%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 2 6.13%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2018 3 -4.46%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2018 4 4.31%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2018







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2018 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2018





