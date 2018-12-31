|
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
12/31/2018 | 04:25pm CET
BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0864
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0090
10.40%
$0.0254
9.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0774
89.60%
$0.2338
90.20%
Total per common share
$0.0864
100.00%
$0.2592
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
8.83%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
6.99%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
-5.40%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
1.16%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0875
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0875
100.00%
$1.0500
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0875
100.00%
$1.0500
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
10.89%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
6.53%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
8.08%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
5.99%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.7245
79.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1875
20.60%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.9120
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
4.92%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
9.54%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
3.58%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
8.74%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0521
35.90%
$0.1056
36.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0929
64.10%
$0.1844
63.60%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.2900
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
9.76%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
7.65%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
-4.42%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
1.91%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1800
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0938
52.10%
$0.1731
48.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0862
47.90%
$0.1869
51.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1800
100.00%
$0.3600
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
6.94%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
9.78%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
0.42%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
0.81%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0133
12.30%
$0.1426
11.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0947
87.70%
$0.1801
13.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.9733
75.10%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.2960
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
7.49%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
8.47%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
0.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
7.76%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0059
5.30%
$0.0745
5.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1049
94.70%
$0.4813
36.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.7738
58.20%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.3296
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
9.27%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
9.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
5.15%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
8.38%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0074
8.80%
$0.0147
8.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0214
12.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0769
91.20%
$0.1325
78.6%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.1686
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
9.08%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
8.48%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
1.32%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
0.71%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0910
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0130
13.90%
$0.1332
12.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0780
86.10%
$0.5842
53.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3746
34.30%
Total per common share
$0.0910
100.00%
$1.0920
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
5.65%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
10.49%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
-1.80%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
9.62%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0169
16.50%
$0.0990
48.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0856
83.50%
$0.1060
51.70%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.2050
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
6.62%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
7.35%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
0.67%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
0.61%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the
Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0052
6.90%
$0.0103
6.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
93.10%
$0.1417
93.20%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.1520
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
5.33%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
10.73%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
1.25%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
0.89%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
December- 2018
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1600
Distribution Frequency:
Quarterly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current
Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the
Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0230
14.20%
$0.0950
12.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1370
85.80%
$0.6750
87.70%
Total per common share
$0.1600
100.00%
$0.7700
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1
0.93%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2
6.29%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3
-5.24%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4
6.00%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on November 30, 2018
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2018
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2018
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2018
