Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0864





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0090 10.40% $0.0254 9.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0774 89.60% $0.2338 90.20% Total per common share $0.0864 100.00% $0.2592 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 8.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 6.99%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 -5.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 1.16%



Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0875





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0875 100.00% $1.0500 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0875 100.00% $1.0500 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 10.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 6.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 8.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 5.99%































Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0760 100.00% $0.7245 79.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1875 20.60% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.9120 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 4.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 9.54%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 3.58%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 8.74%



























Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0521 35.90% $0.1056 36.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0929 64.10% $0.1844 63.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.2900 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 9.76%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 7.65%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 -4.42%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 1.91%



Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0938 52.10% $0.1731 48.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0862 47.90% $0.1869 51.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $0.3600 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 6.94%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 9.78%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 0.42%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 0.81%



























Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0133 12.30% $0.1426 11.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0947 87.70% $0.1801 13.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.9733 75.10% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $1.2960 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 7.49%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 8.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 0.96%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 7.76%























Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0059 5.30% $0.0745 5.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1049 94.70% $0.4813 36.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.7738 58.20% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $1.3296 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 9.27%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 9.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 5.15%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 8.38%



Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0074 8.80% $0.0147 8.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0214 12.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0769 91.20% $0.1325 78.6% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.1686 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 9.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 8.48%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 1.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 0.71%























Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0910





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0130 13.90% $0.1332 12.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0780 86.10% $0.5842 53.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3746 34.30% Total per common share $0.0910 100.00% $1.0920 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 5.65%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 10.49%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 -1.80%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 9.62%



























Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0169 16.50% $0.0990 48.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0856 83.50% $0.1060 51.70% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.2050 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 6.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 7.35%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 0.67%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 0.61%



Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the

Cumulative Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0052 6.90% $0.0103 6.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 93.10% $0.1417 93.20% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.1520 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 5.33%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 10.73%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 1.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 0.89%























Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)



Distribution Period: December- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1600





Distribution Frequency: Quarterly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the

Cumulative Distributions for the

Fiscal Year- to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0230 14.20% $0.0950 12.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1370 85.80% $0.6750 87.70% Total per common share $0.1600 100.00% $0.7700 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1 0.93%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2 6.29%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3 -5.24%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4 6.00%























1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2018 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2018

