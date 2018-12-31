Log in
EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGED GLOBAL DIVE EQ    EXG

EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGED GLOBAL DIVE EQ (EXG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 04:42:14 pm
7.545 USD   +0.87%
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Dive Eq : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

12/31/2018 | 04:25pm CET

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0864




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0090

10.40%

$0.0254

9.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0774

89.60%

$0.2338

90.20%

Total per common share

$0.0864

100.00%

$0.2592

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

8.83%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

6.99%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

-5.40%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

1.16%


 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0875




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0875

100.00%

$1.0500

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0875

100.00%

$1.0500

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

10.89%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

6.53%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

8.08%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

5.99%

















Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.7245

79.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1875

20.60%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.9120

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

4.92%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

9.54%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

3.58%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

8.74%















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0521

35.90%

$0.1056

36.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0929

64.10%

$0.1844

63.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.2900

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

9.76%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

7.65%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

-4.42%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

1.91%


 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0938

52.10%

$0.1731

48.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0862

47.90%

$0.1869

51.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$0.3600

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

6.94%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

9.78%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

0.42%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

0.81%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0133

12.30%

$0.1426

11.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0947

87.70%

$0.1801

13.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.9733

75.10%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.2960

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

7.49%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

8.47%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

0.96%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

7.76%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0059

5.30%

$0.0745

5.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1049

94.70%

$0.4813

36.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.7738

58.20%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.3296

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

9.27%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

9.14%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

5.15%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

8.38%


 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0074

8.80%

$0.0147

8.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0214

12.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0769

91.20%

$0.1325

78.6%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.1686

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

9.08%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

8.48%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

1.32%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

0.71%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0910




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0130

13.90%

$0.1332

12.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0780

86.10%

$0.5842

53.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3746

34.30%

Total per common share

$0.0910

100.00%

$1.0920

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

5.65%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

10.49%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

-1.80%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

9.62%















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0169

16.50%

$0.0990

48.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0856

83.50%

$0.1060

51.70%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.2050

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

6.62%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

7.35%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

0.67%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

0.61%


 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the
Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0052

6.90%

$0.0103

6.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

93.10%

$0.1417

93.20%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.1520

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

5.33%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

10.73%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

1.25%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

0.89%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2018




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1600




Distribution Frequency:

Quarterly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the
Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-

to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0230

14.20%

$0.0950

12.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1370

85.80%

$0.6750

87.70%

Total per common share

$0.1600

100.00%

$0.7700

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2018 1

0.93%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 2

6.29%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2018 3

-5.24%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2018 4

6.00%













1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on November 30, 2018



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2018

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2018

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-300771489.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2018
