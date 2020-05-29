Log in
EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFI

(EXG)
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

05/29/2020 | 11:26am EDT

BOSTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 29, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0098

10.90%

$0.0869

12.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0800

89.10%

$0.6315

87.90%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.7184

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

7.06%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

7.61%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-1.80%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

4.44%












Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0988




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.4940

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.4940

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

9.56%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

7.33%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-5.95%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

1.83%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0061

8.00%

$0.0323

8.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0699

92.00%

$0.3477

91.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.3800

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

5.61%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

9.80%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


3.13%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

3.27%












Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0520

35.80%

$0.2974

29.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0670

46.00%

$0.4253

41.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0260

18.20%

$0.2923

28.80%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.0150

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

5.35%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

8.77%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-15.14%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

4.39%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0385

27.00%

$0.1708

14.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1040

73.00%

$1.0517

86.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$1.2225

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

4.90%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

10.83%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-12.18%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

5.41%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0106

9.80%

$0.0541

10.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0974

90.20%

$0.4859

90.00%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.5400

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

3.86%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

10.02%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-12.45%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

3.34%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0062

5.60%

$0.0305

5.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1046

94.40%

$0.5235

94.50%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.5540

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

6.12%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

10.44%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-10.05%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

3.48%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0072

8.50%

$0.0584

9.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0771

91.50%

$0.5317

90.1%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.5901

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

6.62%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

9.29%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-4.01%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

4.64%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0077

10.60%

$0.0433

11.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0084

11.50%

$0.0693

19.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0566

77.90%

$0.2509

69.00%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.3635

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

3.08%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

9.84%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-12.38%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

3.28%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0854

83.30%

$0.3220

44.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0171

16.70%

$0.3955

55.10%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.7175

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

3.12%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

8.44%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-13.25%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

4.22%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0030

4.90%

$0.0319

7.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0586

95.10%

$0.3993

92.60%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.4312

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

3.60%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

9.87%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-9.73%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

4.93%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

May- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0021

3.00%

$0.0152

4.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0687

97.00%

$0.3388

95.70%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.3540

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1

-0.13%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2

9.24%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3


-10.05%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4

3.08%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on April 30, 2020





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2020

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2020

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020



 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301067776.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2020
