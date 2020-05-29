Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 29, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0098 10.90% $0.0869 12.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0800 89.10% $0.6315 87.90% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.7184 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 7.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 7.61%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-1.80%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 4.44%





















Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0988 100.00% $0.4940 100.00% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $0.4940 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 9.56%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 7.33%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-5.95%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 1.83%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0061 8.00% $0.0323 8.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0699 92.00% $0.3477 91.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.3800 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 5.61%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 9.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

3.13%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 3.27%





















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0520 35.80% $0.2974 29.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0670 46.00% $0.4253 41.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0260 18.20% $0.2923 28.80% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.0150 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 5.35%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 8.77%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-15.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 4.39%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1425





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0385 27.00% $0.1708 14.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1040 73.00% $1.0517 86.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1425 100.00% $1.2225 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 4.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 10.83%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-12.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 5.41%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0106 9.80% $0.0541 10.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0974 90.20% $0.4859 90.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.5400 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 3.86%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 10.02%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-12.45%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 3.34%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0062 5.60% $0.0305 5.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1046 94.40% $0.5235 94.50% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.5540 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 6.12%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 10.44%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-10.05%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 3.48%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0072 8.50% $0.0584 9.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0771 91.50% $0.5317 90.1% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.5901 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 6.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 9.29%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-4.01%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 4.64%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0077 10.60% $0.0433 11.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0084 11.50% $0.0693 19.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0566 77.90% $0.2509 69.00% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.3635 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 3.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 9.84%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-12.38%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 3.28%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0854 83.30% $0.3220 44.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0171 16.70% $0.3955 55.10% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.7175 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 3.12%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 8.44%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-13.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 4.22%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0030 4.90% $0.0319 7.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0586 95.10% $0.3993 92.60% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.4312 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 3.60%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 9.87%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-9.73%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 4.93%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: May- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0021 3.00% $0.0152 4.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0687 97.00% $0.3388 95.70% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.3540 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1 -0.13%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2 9.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3

-10.05%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4 3.08%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2020 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020





