Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0098
10.90%
$0.0869
12.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0800
89.10%
$0.6315
87.90%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.7184
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
7.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
7.61%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-1.80%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
4.44%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.4940
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.4940
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
9.56%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
7.33%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-5.95%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
1.83%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0061
8.00%
$0.0323
8.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0699
92.00%
$0.3477
91.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.3800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
5.61%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
9.80%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
3.13%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
3.27%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0520
35.80%
$0.2974
29.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0670
46.00%
$0.4253
41.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0260
18.20%
$0.2923
28.80%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$1.0150
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
5.35%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
8.77%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-15.14%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
4.39%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0385
27.00%
$0.1708
14.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1040
73.00%
$1.0517
86.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$1.2225
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
4.90%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
10.83%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-12.18%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
5.41%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0106
9.80%
$0.0541
10.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0974
90.20%
$0.4859
90.00%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.5400
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
3.86%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
10.02%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-12.45%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
3.34%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0062
5.60%
$0.0305
5.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1046
94.40%
$0.5235
94.50%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.5540
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
6.12%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
10.44%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-10.05%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
3.48%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0072
8.50%
$0.0584
9.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0771
91.50%
$0.5317
90.1%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.5901
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
6.62%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
9.29%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-4.01%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
4.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0077
10.60%
$0.0433
11.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0084
11.50%
$0.0693
19.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0566
77.90%
$0.2509
69.00%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.3635
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
3.08%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
9.84%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-12.38%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
3.28%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0854
83.30%
$0.3220
44.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0171
16.70%
$0.3955
55.10%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.7175
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
3.12%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
8.44%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-13.25%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
4.22%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0030
4.90%
$0.0319
7.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0586
95.10%
$0.3993
92.60%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.4312
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
3.60%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
9.87%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-9.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
4.93%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
May- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0021
3.00%
$0.0152
4.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0687
97.00%
$0.3388
95.70%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.3540
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2020 1
-0.13%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 2
9.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2020 3
-10.05%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2020 4
3.08%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on April 30, 2020
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2020
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2020
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2020