EBAY (EBAY)
EBay : Sues Amazon, Alleging Sellers Were Illegally Poached

10/17/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

By Laura Stevens

EBay.com Inc. on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. accusing the company of illegally poaching sellers on its marketplace via eBay's internal messaging system.

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Clara County in California, accuses Amazon of having "perpetrated a scheme to infiltrate and exploit eBay's internal member email system" over the past few years. The alleged scheme was used by dozens of Amazon sales representatives in the U.S. and abroad to recruit high-value eBay sellers to Amazon, the lawsuit said.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that eBay had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Amazon with the same claims.

An Amazon spokeswoman responded by referring to the company's earlier statement, which said that it was conducting a thorough investigation of the accusations.

(More to Come)

Write to Laura Stevens at laura.stevens@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.65% 1831.73 Delayed Quote.50.58%
EBAY -0.71% 32.02 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 804 M
EBIT 2018 2 920 M
Net income 2018 2 020 M
Debt 2018 5 927 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,20
P/E ratio 2019 15,52
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 31 389 M
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY-15.95%31 389
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-16.40%381 179
JD.COM-41.72%35 011
SHOPIFY INC (US)34.36%14 387
MERCADOLIBRE-6.33%13 398
RAKUTEN INC-21.66%10 319
