EBay : to Cut 2% of U.S. Workforce

By Patrick Thomas



EBay Inc. (EBAY) is laying off about 2% of its U.S. workforce, according to records from the California Employment Development Department.

The online marketplace will cut a total of 135 employees at four of its California facilities, the company said in a notice pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. About 7,100 of the company's roughly 14,000 employees were located in the U.S. as of Dec. 31, according to an eBay regulatory filing.

The company also said Thursday that it was reorganizing its geographic regions under a single global segment as part of a restructuring plan. Jay Lee, senior vice president and general manager of markets, will lead the segment.

Scott Cutler, eBay senior vice president of the Americas, resigned from the company, eBay said Thursday. Mr. Lee will act as interim head of the Americas while the company searches for a new Americas leader reporting to Mr. Lee.

"As a result of this Marketplace evolution, along with other actions to deliver on our goals, teams across the company are adapting to ensure maximum focus on eBay's global priorities," the company said in a statement. "We are adding and removing positions as appropriate across organizations."

EBay has been under pressure from activist investors Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP who are pushing it to offload the StubHub ticketing and classified-ads businesses. In January, the company said it would return about $7 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks over the next two years.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com