EBAY (EBAY)
eBay : Auto-Accept and Auto-Refund Features in Returns Process in Effect

09/06/2018 | 06:27pm EDT

As we announced in the 2018 Summer Seller Update, eBay will now begin auto-accepting returns and issuing return labels in instances when the seller already accepts returns and the seller pays return shipping. This change will shorten the processing time of the return, help sellers manage returns in a more efficiently, and avoid defects should the buyer ask eBay to step in to help with a case. It also allows a better, faster experience.

This process occurs for all return reasons, except in instances of 'Arrived damaged' and 'Missing parts or pieces'. For those return reasons, we ask sellers to review and approve the return as they may be able to work out the issue directly with the buyer.

For all other return reasons, the new auto-accept process works like this:

  • Buyer requests a return.
  • Buyer is immediately issued a return label to ship back an item to you.
  • Inspect the returned item and issue a refund to the buyer.
  • When tracking shows the returned item has been delivered, but not yet refunded to the buyer, eBay will automatically issue the refund after two business days on your behalf.
  • If you offer free returns, you can now offer partial refunds in increments of 5% to 50% if the item comes back to you in a different condition than when you shipped it. Click here for details.

Click here for more details on the new returns process and here to createbasic rules to automatically approve returns or send immediate refunds

As always, we encourage sellers to set a buyer-friendly returns policy like 30- or 60-day free returns, but sellers are free to choose the return policy that works best for their business.

Thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:26:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 804 M
EBIT 2018 2 921 M
Net income 2018 1 992 M
Debt 2018 6 007 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,34
P/E ratio 2019 16,60
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 33 773 M
Chart EBAY
Duration : Period :
eBay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY-7.79%34 436
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-4.76%442 117
JD.COM-36.50%42 241
SHOPIFY INC (US)38.58%15 573
MERCADOLIBRE4.24%15 114
RAKUTEN INC-23.08%10 646
