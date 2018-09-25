Log in
eBay : Begins Managing Payments

09/25/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Earlier this year, we announced that eBay would manage the payments flow to simplify the end-to-end experience for customers. Today, we're delivering on that commitment and have begun managing payments for the first wave of sellers. Sellers who have been invited to register will see an email in their Message Center.

'In less than eight months since announcing our payments initiative, we've moved rapidly to build back-end payments and risk platforms, engage thoughtfully with our seller community to solicit their input on managed payments, and line up new forms of payment-all of which has led to today's introduction of managed payments. Looking ahead to 2019, we'll expand to include more U.S. customers before rolling out our new payments experience globally' said Steve Fisher, Senior Vice President of Global Payments at eBay.

The goal of managed payments is to drive significant benefits and efficiencies for our hundreds of millions of global customers. In the new managed payments experience, sellers will benefit from one set of fees, more predictable access to their funds, and better visibility into sales and payouts.

Benefits for Sellers:

  • Low payments processing fees
  • Daily payouts directly to yourbank accounts of choice
  • More ways to grow with new business funding options
  • One place to go for customer service

For buyers, we'll be able to provide greater choice in payment options at checkout. Two months ago, we announced that Apple Paywould be among the first mobile forms of payment offered in our new payments experience.

We will continue to expand managed payments to customers over time and expect to have transitioned a majority of our marketplace customers to the new payments experience in 2021.

For more information on managed payments, visit Seller Center. We'll continue to update you on timelines for seller registration.

You can also read a recent Q&Afrom our VP of Global Payments, Alyssa Cutright.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 21:00:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 804 M
EBIT 2018 2 921 M
Net income 2018 1 994 M
Debt 2018 6 007 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,11
P/E ratio 2019 16,40
EV / Sales 2018 3,64x
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 33 368 M
