EBAY (EBAY)
eBay : Billing Email Sent Aug 20, 2018

08/21/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

On August 20, 2018, eBay sent an email with the subject line ''Keep your account in good standing - payment needed',' indicating that a payment was due. The email was inadvertently sent to some sellers who had already paid. We are currently working to update sellers who received this email. We are sorry for any time you spent reviewing and responding to the email.

If your account is in good standing, there is no action required by you.

You can review your current payment status here: [link]

Thanks for your understanding.

eBay

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 19:01:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 804 M
EBIT 2018 2 921 M
Net income 2018 1 992 M
Debt 2018 6 007 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,28
P/E ratio 2019 16,55
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
Capitalization 33 655 M
Technical analysis trends EBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY-9.88%33 655
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING2.24%448 966
JD.COM-20.23%46 326
SHOPIFY INC (US)34.62%14 599
MERCADOLIBRE3.03%14 316
RAKUTEN INC-24.83%10 224
