eBay : Billing Email Sent Aug 20, 2018

On August 20, 2018, eBay sent an email with the subject line ''Keep your account in good standing - payment needed',' indicating that a payment was due. The email was inadvertently sent to some sellers who had already paid. We are currently working to update sellers who received this email. We are sorry for any time you spent reviewing and responding to the email.

If your account is in good standing, there is no action required by you.

You can review your current payment status here: [link]

Thanks for your understanding.

eBay